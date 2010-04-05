HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed.



Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe

Key to BUY (Default: C)Key to SELL (Default: V)Key to CLOSE ALL (Default: X)Key to MOVE LOT UP (Default: Up Arrow)Key to move the batch down (Default: Down Arrow)Key to SHOW/HIDE LOT (Default: L)