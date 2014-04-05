BTMM Blue Tracer Indicator
- Indicadores
- Lan Pham
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator draws previous day's high and low as blue tracers on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method.
- What improvement does this indicator offer?
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5.
🠖 Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
