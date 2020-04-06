Auric Flow

Auric Flow EA

Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System

Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery.

🔹 Key Features

  • Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed

  • Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (M5)

  • Dynamic bucket-target management

  • Optional Martingale with adjustable multiplier

  • Works with micro or standard accounts

  • Designed for consistent, controlled growth

🧠 Recommended

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum balance: $1,000

  • VPS hosting recommended for best stability

Note: The provided set file is pre-optimized for XAUUSD M5 and ready for use.
Default inputs are validation-friendly for MQL5 Market approval.


SET FILE LOCATED HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Usq0ovf_sxFbb7LQIPZ3mNRyrJbN6G8/view?usp=sharing


Рекомендуем также
Fx Ilan Pluss
Denis Kudryashov
3 (1)
Эксперты
Fx Ilan Pluss Советник Fx Ilan Pluss -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух г
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Fxdolarix - автоматический робот скальпер для GBPUSD M5. Был протестирован на реальном счету в течении 3 месяцев. Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, ориентированную на краткосрочное движение цены внутри дня. Основной акцент детается на выявление моментов краткосрочной волатильности и выоспроизведении быстрых сделок. Робот использует в своей работе такие индикаторы как: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. С помощью этих индикаторов робот выявляет направление тренда, а с помощью активности тикового движе
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
EA Waddah GOLD D1 — это мощный, полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на дневном таймфрейме (D1). Он объединяет четыре независимые, проверенные временем стратегии , обеспечивая стабильный рост капитала с низким уровнем риска. При покупке данного советника Вы получите ЛЮБОЙ наш другой советник бесплатно! Результаты и ключевые показатели (Бэктест 2006–2025) Советник был протестирован на исторических данных XAUUSD за 19 лет (с 2006 по ноябр
ForexEA GOLD
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Эксперты
This expert advisor optimized especially for XAU USD or GOLD. You can also use it other currencies and insturments. Optimized parameters for M5 time frame in XAU USD, ecn broker, low spread and low commission. Other successful results can be found M15 , H1 and H4 timframes with different settings.  I will add other timeframe settings later.  * Before the strategy test, ensure that the data in your platform's history is reliable.
Ox Bear Corrective Pro
Sergii Koverda
Эксперты
EASTER SALE OFF!!! PAY ATTENTION FOR SETS TO EACH ASSET (YOU WILL FIND IT ON TELEGRAM CHANEL) Советник имеет возможность торговать одновременно в Buy и в Sell, вне зависимости куда пойдет цена полностью в автоматическом режиме. При расчете простых показателей в зависимости от ATR можно настроить на любой инструмент. Инструменты: VIX, Nasdaq, XAGUSD (Silver),  FX и другие (настройки к каждому инструменту другие и находятся в Телеграм каналe  https://t.me/oxbearpro ) Особенности робота: 1. Возмож
MA Titan Ea
Francois Herve Paul Fenech
Эксперты
MA TITAN EA – Automated Trading Robot for MetaTrader 4 NEW VERSION IS LIVE ! MA TITAN EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 4 based on a strict SMA strategy and risk management parameters on the daily timeframe (D1) . Designed by  finance professional with over 10  years of experience in brokerage house , this robot combines institutional rigor with ease of use . Key Benefits No martingale or grid strategies No complex optimization required Compatible with all MT4 brokers
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.31 (167)
Эксперты
VR Smart Grid — это полнофункциональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5, разработанный на основе классической стратегии сеточной торговли. Робот самостоятельно открывает позиции, управляет ими и закрывает частями, создавая эффективную сетку ордеров, которая адаптируется к изменениям рынка. За 15 лет разработки советник прошёл тысячи вариаций и тестирований — это результат систематического совершенствования на реальных и демо-счётах. Файлы настроек (set files), демо версии проду
Engulfing Scalping EA
Suriya Thammalungka
Эксперты
Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Universal MT4 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе RSI Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восста
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
Эксперты
For Gold EA - это скальпирующая программа, которая торгует на пробой уровней поддержки и сопротивления с использованием трейлинг стопа. Программа анализирует рыночную активность и определяет оптимальные точки входа и выхода для короткосрочных сделок. Программа автоматически перемещает стоп-лосс за ценой, чтобы защитить прибыль и сократить риск. Программа подходит для торговли на XAU/USD  на таймфрейме М30 . Программа имеет простой и удобный интерфейс, который позволяет настраивать параметры торг
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
Cash Drop MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Данный советник - это результат многолетних разработок. Я специализируюсь в основном на сеточных и хеджирующих стратегиях, весь свой опыт и знания я  передал в данном эксперте. В результате мы имеем гибко настраиваемый шаблон эксперта и несколько хороших стратегий на выбор трейдера, стратегии торговли будут постоянно добавляться, и эксперт останется актуальным и будет в топе даже через 10 лет. Иными словами, приобретая данный продукт, Вы получаете гибко настраиваемый советник с постоянной поддер
DAX30 expert Optimus
Ol'ga Alpatova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Эксперт построен на многолетнем изучении волатильности индекса #DAX30. Эксперт открывает не более одной сделки в день. При отсутствии сигнала, сделка не откроется. такое ограничение создано сохранить вас от потерь. ВАЖНО!!!!  при наличие уже открытой сделки, эксперт новую не откроет. Даже если вы открыли сделку в ручную, эксперт не откроет новую. сделано с целью безопасности депозита и открытия в противоположные стороны. ЧТОБЫ ЭКСПЕРТ РАБОТАЛ НЕ ДОЛЖНО БЫТЬ ОТКРЫТЫХ СДЕЛОК В ТЕРМИНАЛЕ!!! Преимущ
GoldRule1 EA
Matas Milevicius
Эксперты
**Gold Rule 1 – Precision Momentum Expert Advisor** **Gold Rule 1** is a professional breakout–pullback trading system optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on **M5–M15** timeframes. It combines **trend strength**, **volatility confirmation**, and **smart trade management** to catch momentum moves with minimal noise.  ️ **Core Features** * **Smart Trend Detection** – uses dual EMA alignment to identify the dominant market direction. * **Momentum Breakout Logic** – waits for a structured pullbac
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Эксперты
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Эксперты
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Эксперты
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Торговый робот VR Black Box основан на популярной и проверенной временем стратегии следования за трендом. В течение нескольких лет он совершенствовался на реальных торговых счетах через регулярные обновления и внедрение новых идей. Благодаря этому, VR Black Box стал мощным и уникальным торговым роботом, который способен впечатлить как новичков, так и опытных трейдеров. Для того чтобы ознакомиться с роботом и оценить его эффективность, достаточно установить его на демо-счет и наблюдать за результ
EA Dark Magic MT4
Reni
1 (1)
Эксперты
Requirements Hedging account! EA work with any brokerage conditions EA should run on a VPS continuously Information Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, any pair Working Timeframe: M15/M30/H1 Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair) Min leverage 1:500      MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk) MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)  Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True  Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work        Multiplier  = Multiplier lot siz
Trend Sniping
Ke Xiu
Эксперты
The Trend Sniping is  a home made medium-term trading strategy  and good for  strategy diversification  and  earning huge profits per trade . Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below: 1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for  1 hour chart AUDUSD only .   2. It comes with both  appropriate  range of taking profits  and  appropriate  range of stopping loss  default settings. 3. Smooth back-testin
Green Revolution Fx V2
Sarfraz Ali -
Эксперты
Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Live Results at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1869436?source=Site +Profile Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless meth
Grid Halo 2
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Grid Halo 2  - советник использует ряд индикаторов, и нейросеть для поиска сигналов для входа. Работает в полностью автоматическом режиме! Не нужно никаких настроек, можете использовать настройки по умолчанию. Бот проходит исторический промежуток за 19-летний период с 2000 по 2019 год. В отличие от альтернативных разработок данный бот может одновременно торговать и на buy и на sell. То есть имеет две независимые системы анализа. Это является значительным преимуществом в реальной работе поскольк
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Эксперты
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
Capital Gate EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike ProfRoboTrading "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control de
Open Market Breakout Pro
Lorenzo Mancuso
Эксперты
Expert Advisor: OpenMarketBreakout Preferred Timeframe: H1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy. General Description: The OpenMarketBreakout Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts during specific timeframes. This EA employs a sophisticated algorithm to identify opportune moments for initiating trades, focusing on breakouts from local high and low points. By harnessing this strategy, traders can potentially capture significant market movements a
С этим продуктом покупают
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Medalist — это интеллектуальная система, ориентированная на волантильную торговлю на рынке XAUUSD. Она направлена на выявление и эффективное использование краткосрочных ценовых импульсов предоставляя трейдерам новые возможности для получения прибыли. Специальное предложение для первых 10 покупателей!  следующая цена $1495 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Главное преимущество The Gold Medalist заключается в его уникальной системе ан
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Эксперты
Этот робот использует собственный встроенный осциллятор и другие инструменты для измерения движения рынка (волатильность, скорость, сила и направление). В определенное время советник устанавливает невидимый отложенный ордер , с которым он продолжает работать согласно с установленным значением TradingMode. Рекомендуется брокер с низкой комиссией, точными котировками и без ограничения размера стоп-лосса. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм. Особенности защита от спреда защита от проскальзывани
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Эксперты
Глубокое обучение меняет ландшафт торговли золотом, а интеллектуальные помощники, подобно садовникам, ухаживают за торговыми садами. "Золотой сад" EA использует интеллектуальные технологии глубокого обучения и 20-летний опыт обучения на данных для значительного повышения эффективности стратегии. С ним торговля становится проще и интеллектуальнее. Давайте вместе откроем эру интеллектуальной торговли и превратим трейдинг в цветущий сад. Это будет ваш эксклюзивный Gold Garden Steward. Версия для MT
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Советник предлагается по стартовой цене на раннем этапе. Цена будет увеличиваться после каждых нескольких продаж и никогда не будет снижаться. Ранние покупатели получают наилучшую доступную цену. Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Drift EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Drift EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных всплесках пр
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ // Версия MT5 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые исполн
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Эксперты
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Обязательно свяжитесь со мной после покупки написав в личные сообщения!  Также если у вас возникли вопросы перед покупкой, не стесняйтесь задавать их.  Осталось только несколько копий по 129$. Следующая цена 399$ Живой сигнал Мониторинг Версия MT5 Познакомьтесь с вашим надежным помощником на крипторынке —   Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Это и деальное решение для тех, кто хочет торговать биткоином профессионально и эффективно!   Этот уникальный торговый советник создан специально для торговли биткоин
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Эксперты
Эксперт-консультант DualGrid DualGrid — это многостратегический сеточный советник, разработанный для обеспечения гибкого контроля рисков, расширенной логики работы с сеткой и тщательно протестированного поведения при исполнении ордеров. Советник объединяет две независимые торговые стратегии, каждая из которых разработана с учетом различных подходов к взаимодействию с рынком, что позволяет трейдерам адаптировать советника к различным предпочтениям в отношении риска и торговым условиям. После по
XGen AI Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen AI Scalper MT4 | Автоматическая торговая система на базе искусственного интеллекта XGen AI Scalper — это сложный советник, в архитектуре которого напрямую интегрированы алгоритмы на базе нейронных сетей. Система использует модели машинного обучения для выявления высоковероятных точек входа на рынок по всем торговым инструментам. Ключевые особенности Универсальная совместимость Совместимость со всеми валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, криптовалютами и индексами. Рекомендуемые таймф
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв