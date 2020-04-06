Auric Flow
- Sam Kenneth Masterman
- Версия: 1.5
- Активации: 8
Auric Flow EA
Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System
Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery.
🔹 Key Features
-
Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed
-
Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (M5)
-
Dynamic bucket-target management
-
Optional Martingale with adjustable multiplier
-
Works with micro or standard accounts
-
Designed for consistent, controlled growth
🧠 Recommended
-
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum balance: $1,000
-
VPS hosting recommended for best stability
Note: The provided set file is pre-optimized for XAUUSD M5 and ready for use.
Default inputs are validation-friendly for MQL5 Market approval.
SET FILE LOCATED HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Usq0ovf_sxFbb7LQIPZ3mNRyrJbN6G8/view?usp=sharing