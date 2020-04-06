Auric Flow

Auric Flow EA

Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System

Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery.

🔹 Key Features

  • Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed

  • Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (M5)

  • Dynamic bucket-target management

  • Optional Martingale with adjustable multiplier

  • Works with micro or standard accounts

  • Designed for consistent, controlled growth

🧠 Recommended

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum balance: $1,000

  • VPS hosting recommended for best stability

Note: The provided set file is pre-optimized for XAUUSD M5 and ready for use.
Default inputs are validation-friendly for MQL5 Market approval.


SET FILE LOCATED HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Usq0ovf_sxFbb7LQIPZ3mNRyrJbN6G8/view?usp=sharing


