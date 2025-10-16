Auric Flow EA

Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System

Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery.

🔹 Key Features

Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed

Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (M5)

Dynamic bucket-target management

Optional Martingale with adjustable multiplier

Works with micro or standard accounts

Designed for consistent, controlled growth

🧠 Recommended

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum balance: $1,000

VPS hosting recommended for best stability

Note: The provided set file is pre-optimized for XAUUSD M5 and ready for use.

Default inputs are validation-friendly for MQL5 Market approval.

SET FILE LOCATED HERE - https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Usq0ovf_sxFbb7LQIPZ3mNRyrJbN6G8/view?usp=sharing



