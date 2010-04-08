AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4

What it does

Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. One position per symbol, clean risk controls, and calm management.

Why traders like it

Simple logic, few knobs — easy to tune per symbol

Box + impulse confirmation helps avoid random spikes

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Works on netting accounts

How entries are decided (high level)

Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs). Wait for price to escape the box by a buffer (points). Confirm impulse via fast/slow EMA alignment and RSI filter. Send a single order with SL/TP (ATR-based by default). Optional breakeven + ATR trail once price moves in favor.

Key inputs (plain English)

Mode: Impulse / Box / Both

Signals TF: usually M15 ; Box TF: M5

Box hours: start / end, entry buffer, min/max box height

EMA(20/50/200) and RSI(14) levels

Stops: ATR multiples or fixed points

BE & Trail: trigger (pts), BE buffer, ATR trail multiplier

Daily guardrails: max trades/day, cooldown, daily loss cap

Lots: fixed or risk-percent

Quick start (EURUSD)

Signals TF: M15, Box TF: M5

BoxHours: 07:00–09:00 (server time)

Buffer: 80–120 pts (adjust to broker digits)

Stops: SL = 2×ATR , TP = 1.5×ATR

MaxTrades/Day: 2, Cooldown: 10 min

Symbols & timeframe

EURUSD, GBPUSD first; XAUUSD optional. Intraday holding; target M5–M15.

Notes

Forward-test on your broker (contract specs and stops levels vary).

Designed for one chart/symbol per instance.

No DLL/WebRequest. English inputs only.

