Prop Aurea MT5

==============   Prop [AUREA] MT5   ==============

- This is a WIP Project, so this FREE version have just a BACKTEST feature enabled.

- Capitalize on daily volatility with this intelligent EA for XAUUSD.

- It automatically defines the opening price channel and trades high-probability breakouts.

- A smart adaptive exit strategy aims to let winners run, ensuring consistent performance in both trending and volatile markets.

