Profrobotrading Channel EA

With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.
 
The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization:
  • Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel
  • Price touches boundary on channel exit
  • Closed bar
  • Price leaves the channel zone
  • Price re-enters the channel zone
  • Price leaves and re-enters the channel zone.
 
The Expert Advisor offers three primary conditions for closing orders, as well as several auxiliary options:
  • Close at channel's opposite border
  • Close at channel median 
  • Close at fixed TP 
Three types of indicators are used for auxiliary conditions: the standard reversal indicator Parabolic SAR, a color-changing reversal indicator, and an arrow-based indicator.To use other custom indicators, simply specify their names and buffer numbers in the Expert Advisor settings, making sure they are saved in your trading terminal beforehand.
 

There is a specific feature when using the Parabolic SAR indicator for order closing. In the settings, you will find two Take Profit levels: MinTP1 and NewMinTP1.

 

MinTP1, as with other auxiliary indicators, is the minimum profit distance (in pips) required to validate the indicator’s signal.

 

NewMinTP1 is an additional profit distance used after the Parabolic SAR has reversed. This optional condition is provided

because, in many cases, price tends to react or even reverse when the Parabolic SAR changes direction.

 

Please note that when using a reversal-type auxiliary indicator with color change upon trend shift, you can choose different strategies for closing orders — either when the trend shifts in the direction of the open order or in the opposite direction.

 

For example, if a buy order is opened upon crossing the lower boundary of the channel, the reversal indicator at that moment may show a downward trend — meaning the order is opened against the trend of that indicator. Therefore, you can choose which reversal signal should be accepted: a shift from downtrend to uptrend or vice versa.

 

This behavior can be customized by adjusting the buy/sell buffer values of the indicator in the Expert Advisor settings.

 

For risk management, the Expert Advisor offers two filters based on the number and total lot size of open orders. These filters allow applying new parameters only when certain thresholds are met.

 

Additionally, a special condition is available to close orders once a specified number or volume is reached using a custom Take Profit. This helps to close the grid and thereby eliminate potential risks.

 

Note: Review the Profrobotrading Channel EA setup and understand its logic before use. Expert Advisor has two trading modes for the trader to choose from - mono and multicurrency. The indicators used must be saved in the trading terminal, and for multicurrency trading their historical data must be loaded for all trading pairs. To do this, you just need to open windows with trading pairs and used indicators for a few seconds.


The download version has a multi-currency panel, which fits better with the black background of the terminal. If you want a panel with other colors - please contact us.


Here you can download our indicators for free, which are used in the download version of the EA (do not forget that all indicators used in this EA must be saved in your terminal):


ATR Channels PRT:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140235?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating006%3aATR+Channels+PRT


Super Arrow PRT:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140240?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating006%3aSuper+Arrow+PRT


MA in color PRT:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140238?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating006%3aMA+in+color+PRT

 




Рекомендуем также
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Taranus - многофункциональный советник, универсальный помощник трейдера, предназначен для работы под контролем трейдера. Советник обладает большим набором инструментов и может работать: по индикаторам, по торговым уровням, по трендовым линиям, по стратегии мартингейла, торговать на новостях. Имеет: несколько фильтров для определения тренда, многоуровневую систему управления риском, виртуальный стоп лосс, универсальный трейлинг стоп, может работать с любым типом ордеров. Сет файлы и руководство к
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100 , even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used . I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 sto
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Эксперты
Представляем советник HFT KING — лучшего HFT-короля трейдинга! Эта полностью автоматизированная высокочастотная торговая система призвана революционизировать ваш торговый опыт благодаря передовому алгоритму и новейшим функциям. HFT King использует уникальное сочетание технического анализа, искусственного интеллекта, высокочастотной торговли и машинного обучения, чтобы предоставлять трейдерам надежные и прибыльные торговые сигналы. Передовая технология HFT King очень эффективна для определения т
EA Magic Sand MT4
Reni
4.31 (26)
Эксперты
EA Description MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders. Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311943 Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038 News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comme
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Эксперты
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Эксперты
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SWmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SDmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
EA Calmed Pro
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Эксперты
EA Calmed Pro Gold - Пожалуйста, простите за перевод - Мы попытались оптимизировать советник Calmed для золота, но он работает с любыми другими валютными парами и акциями. Этот эксперт использует мартингейл (опционально) для восстановления. Пожалуйста, протестируйте на истории как минимум 1 год и запустите демо-версию хотя бы на целый месяц перед запуском; таким образом, вы будете знать, как ведет себя советник Calmed на различных рынках. Пожалуйста, не покупайте и не начинайте использовать сов
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Эксперты
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Эксперты
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Эксперты
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Утилиты
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Индикатор PairsTrade предназначен для полуавтоматической парной торговли. Позволяет совмещать графики двух произвольных инструментов, даже если расписания их торговых сессий различаются. Отображает график спреда в виде гистограммы с наложенной на нее скользящей средней. Рассчитывает своп, который будет начисляться на синтетическую позицию (в валюте депозита). На графике спреда можно установить уровень автоматического открытия синтетической позиции (аналог отложенного ордера "sell limit"). Торгов
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Утилиты
Советник Stacker: Автоматически устанавливает стоп-лосс для нового ордера Автоматически устанавливает тейк-профит для нового ордера Устанавливает группы (то есть открывает до 4 дополнительных) ордеров при открытии нового ордера, SL/TP можно задать отдельно для каждого ордера. Предоставляет прозрачную замену стандартных кнопок "торговли в 1 клик" в MetaTrader 4 (эти кнопки по-прежнему работают, SL/TP также будут устанавливаться автоматически, как и дополнительные ордера). Автоматически рассчитыва
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Новые возможности для анализа криптовалют в привычном МetaТrader 4. Например: Выбираем символ криптовалюты и прикрепляем любые индикаторы, советники или скрипты (ниже представлена подробная инструкция). Режим запуска Просмотр криптовалют; Сбор данных. Возможности Работайте как со стандартным графиком; Автоматическое обновление открытых графиков; Выбор отдельных криптовалют для обновления; Выбор отдельных таймфреймов для обновления; Работайте на желаемом таймфрейме; Открытые графики никак не вл
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Утилиты
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Утилиты
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Утилиты
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
GRID for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Торговая панель GRID for MT4 оснащена функциями открытия, закрытия и сопровождения ордеров. Закрытие ордеров происходит корзиной, либо однонаправленной - только BUY или SELL, или разнонаправленной BUY и SELL вместе. Для закрытия позиций могут использоваться функции стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, безубытка и трейлинг-стопа. Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит может задаваться в % от баланса. Имеет функции минимального времени удержания позиций и минимального интервала между открытием новых ордеров в секундах. Пара
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Эксперт для бинарных опционов на mt4, со встроенными двумя индикаторами и множеством настроек. Эксперт имеет одну ступень мартингейла, но рекомендуеться им пользоваться на инструментах с доходностью от 85 процентов. им можно одновременно пользоваться на множестве валютных инструментах. Все настройки уже произведены но можно также самим их настроить на свой страх и риск. Валюта для торгов российский рубль. Удачной торговли всем.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Утилиты
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Утилиты
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Grid MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для полуавтоматической торговли, управления ордерами, может быть использована так-же и  для восстановления убыточных позиций на счете. Имеет функцию уменьшения просадки на счете путем перекрытия убыточных ордеров. Может работать с ручными ордерами, ордерами открытыми с панели или ордерами открытыми другим советником. Имеет минимум параметров, легко настраивается, работает с любым количеством ордеров. Для тестирования используйте визуальный режим в тестере стратегий. MT5 version  https://
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Утилиты
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Другие продукты этого автора
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.     On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indica
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to setu
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Индикатор Morning Star PRT использует принцип прорыва утреннего флэта. Индикатор отображает уровни утреннего флэта и показывает возможные цели. В индикатор добавлен дополнительный уровень Фибоначчи, а также звуковые оповещения о пересечении обоих целевых уровней, указанных в настройках, и уровня ночного флэта. Индикатор Morning Star PRT строит ночной канал флэта в конце ночи, а также два ценовых уровня Фибоначчи вверх и вниз. Эти уровни можно считать как целевыми, так и уровнями разворота. Ин
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply & Demand zone PRT – это настраиваемый инструмент, который используется для разметки зон спроса и предложения на графике. Индикатор рисует на графике линии и прямоугольники, которые выделяют уровни сопротивления/поддержки и зоны спроса/предложения. Для удобства и линии, и фигуры окрашены в разные цвета, чтобы сигналы было легко отличить друг от друга. Индикатор рисует только свежие уровни, то есть те, которые еще не использовались и цена их еще не пробила. Отлично подойдет как н
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является мощным инструментом для трейдеров, желающих определить графические модели, и преимущества его включения в свою торговую стратегию многочисленны. Этот инструмент эффективно определяет и сигнализирует о потенциальных трендах и разворотах на финансовых рынках, тем самым увеличивая прибыльность торговли. Благодаря своему усовершенствованному алгоритму индикатор может точно анализировать рыночные данные, предоставляя трейдерам ценную информацию, которая может помочь им приним
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels — это не только индикатор технического анализа, используемый в торговле на рынке Форекс для определения потенциальных разворотов тренда и точек входа и выхода, но и готовая автономная торговая стратегия. Индикатор основан на индикаторе PSAR, добавляя на график динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые могут помочь трейдерам определить ключевые уровни цен, на которых рынок может потенциально развернуться. Используя этот индикатор, трейдеры
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Индикатор All Market Channels от ProfRoboTrading автоматически строит и отображает на экране все сформированные торговые каналы. Данный индикатор очень удобен для торговли по всем существующим канальным стратегиям и применим ко всем инструментам и таймфреймам. Посмотрите на скриншот — он вам подробнее расскажет :) Более подробная информация доступна на нашем сайте ProfRoboTrading.
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Это индикатор сжатия полос Боллинджера. Он обнаруживает сжатие волатильности и высвобождение «подавленного импульса». Его можно использовать, когда он совпадает с какими-либо конкретными торговыми входами — высвобожденная волатильность означает более высокую вероятность получения приличной прибыли. Также есть гистограмма с цветными полосами, символизирующими слабость или силу, и пересечение нулевой линии. Поэтому этот индикатор можно использовать как совместно с другими индикаторами в торговых с
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods.   This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв