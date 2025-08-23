Quantum Scalping Pro

5

Quantum Scalping Pro

Hello trader. Introduce for myself I am Quantum Scalping Pro, the newest generation of MT5 Expert Advisor that will guiding your portfolio grow faster to financial freedom in Foreign Exchange industry. I have created by 15+ years experience coder that also as active trader. You can see my real trading through this signal link

I am running based on level price in the chart. I supported with AI algorithms to aim to best opportunities that most trader often to miss it in the market.


Initial Price is $299. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final Price is $999


No Grid, No Martingale and No over trade that always drive your account into crashed. Quantum Scalping Pro has drawdown protection in every transaction. You can choose low, middle or even extreme mode. Low Potential Mode recommended using risk 1-2 percent. Middle Mode using risk 3-5 percent and Extreme mode using risk 6 percent or above it.

I also adaptable for any market condition. it as simple as just plug and play, then I will running 24/5 to collecting profit for you. 

After purchase, please contact me though private message to get installation guideline on your MT5 platform. Don't worry, installation process is so easy. It would take only 5 minutes time.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Broker. Any broker, but I recommend you to choose broker with tight spread such as IC Markets. Best condition spread below 1 pips.
  • Minimum initial deposit only 100 USD. No need a huge deposit, because your portfolio will increase rapidly by using Quantum Scalping Pro.
  • Leverage 1:200 or above
  • Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads (below 1 pips)
  • Use VPS for the EA to running non stop 24/5

Join and follow my channel to get more advantages in trading. Ready to surfing on the market with me? Let's do it


Отзывы 1
HOTTE
342
HOTTE 2025.11.21 15:05 
 

The support from the programmer was very good

