Precision Maverick

PRECISION MAVERICK - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trend Expert Advisor

🎯 Professional Trend Trading at Your Fingertips

PRECISION MAVERICK 

It's a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capture profitable trend movements across major currency pairs with military-grade precision. Built for both novice and experienced traders, this EA combines advanced multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent trading performance.


⚡ Key Features That Set PRECISION MAVERICK Apart

🔍 Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

  • Dual timeframe synchronization (15-minute and 1-hour recommended)
  • Advanced trend identification algorithms
  • Smart entry timing for optimal position placement
  • Reduced false signals through comprehensive market analysis

🛡️ Superior Risk Management

  • Dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market volatility
  • Intelligent take-profit levels for maximum profit extraction
  • Position sizing optimization to protect your account
  • Drawdown protection mechanisms built-in

📊 Market Coverage

  • EUR/USD - Primary focus pair
  • All major currency pairs supported
  • Optimized for liquid markets with tight spreads
  • Consistent performance across different market conditions

🚀 Why Choose PRECISION MAVERICK?

✅ Affordable Excellence

Get professional-grade trading technology without breaking the bank.

PRECISION MAVERICK delivers advanced features at an accessible price point.


✅ Reliable Performance

  • Robust trend-following strategy with proven methodology
  • Extensive backtesting results available for review
  • Consistent execution across various market environments
  • No martingale or dangerous high-risk strategies

✅ User-Friendly Design

  • Beginner-friendly: Easy setup with default parameters
  • Advanced customization: Full parameter control for experienced traders
  • Clear documentation included
  • Plug-and-play installation

📈 Trading Specifications

Feature Details
Strategy Type Trend Following
Timeframes 15M, 1H (Recommended)
Currency Pairs EUR/USD + All Major Pairs
Risk Management Dynamic TP/SL System
Analysis Type Multi-Timeframe
Suitable For All Trader Levels


🎯 Perfect For Traders Who Want:

  • Consistent trend-based profits without constant monitoring
  • Professional risk management with every trade
  • Reliable automation that works while you sleep
  • Advanced technology at an affordable price
  • Proven strategy with transparent performance metrics

📊 Transparent Performance

All backtesting results and performance metrics are automatically available for review in the MQL5 marketplace.

We believe in complete transparency - you can analyze the EA's historical performance before making your decision.


🔧 Easy Setup & Operation

  1. Install the EA on your MT4/MT5 platform
  2. Apply to your preferred chart (15M or 1H recommended)
  3. Configure risk settings to match your account size
  4. Activate and let PRECISION MAVERICK work for you

⭐ The PRECISION MAVERICK Advantage

PRECISION MAVERICK isn't just another Expert Advisor - it's your dedicated trading partner engineered for precision, reliability, and consistent performance. With advanced multi-timeframe analysis and intelligent risk management, you're not just buying an EA; you're investing in a complete trading solution.

Ready to experience precision trading? 

Click buy now!  and join traders who enjoy excellence in automated trading.



Here are more amazing products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142174

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136130

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130288

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129595


Рекомендуем также
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Эксперты
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Splash EA
Mikhail Golubev
Эксперты
Splash EA   – это долгожданная реализация моей торговой системы в полностью автоматизированном виде. Алгоритм основан на анализе симбиоза торгового объема и движения цены инструмента, в результате чего мы получаем точки c высокой вероятностью разворота.  Моя торговая система будет работать всегда пока существует рынок.   Честный советник с честными тестами. Берите в свою команду, не пожалеете! Таймфреймы: M5- H 1 Базовые пары: GBPUSD , EURUSD , AUDUSD .   НАСТРОЙКА EA: Вы запускаете советник на
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Эксперты
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Эксперты
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Эксперты
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Эксперты
Uni Bot   трендовый нейросетевой обученый бот. Экспертная система на основе нейросети новой специально разработанной архитектуре (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. Для работы данного варианта эксперта нет необходимости загружать файл обученной нейросети, поскольку для простоты использования конечным пользователем нейросетевого форекс бота большинством пользователей ряд нейросетей закодированы в тело бота.  Но для того чтобы бот лучше приспособился к конкретной истории вашего бота вам будет лучше нау
Aero Gold
Fazlan Rahman
5 (1)
Эксперты
>> The next price will be $599 << Aero Gold EA is Smart, Simple and Powerful EA. This EA not using any dangerous strategy. Analisys base on Trend Following Strategy using some default mt5 indicator.  Recommendation Please use Aero Gold EA on M5 or M15 or M30 timeframes. You can run simultaneously on each timeframe with the same or different MagicNumber You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised
TrendSwing
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Профессиональная экспертная система TrendSwing , в которой реализована стратегия торговли с помощью технологии нейронных сетей. Принцип работы: следовать за рынком. При помощи нейросети можно генерировать сигналы таким образом, чтобы каждый сигнал на рынке появлялся в нужном направлении. Позиция корректируется все время. При появлении сигнала в другую сторону относительно существующей позиции суммарная позиция корректируется (то есть позиция открывается частями и закрывается тоже частями). Таким
Small steps are big peaks
Anton Chuev
Эксперты
Торговля данного советника рассчитана на большое количество позиций с маленьким профитом. В случае просадки открывается позиция в обратном направлении с перерасчетом лота и уменьшением количества пунктов для закрытия. Торговля происходит по тренду благодаря Moving Average, а открытие позиций на просадке, благодаря Stochastic. Для каждого добавления позиции разработаны определенные правила, учитывающие текущую ситуацию. Лот для первой позиции также рассчитывается автоматически, в зависимости от д
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Стратегия торговли: Скальпинг. Торговля на импульсах в автоматической торговле используется давно и схема не новая трейдерам. Вручную такие моменты ловить сложно, но советник справляется моментально. В автоматическом трейдинге используется 2 подхода для торговли в таких случаях: искать откаты после импульсов. торговать в направлении импульса. Поиск точек для входа выполняется так: советник измеряет скорость изменения цены за который это изменение должно произойти, если условия на вход в рынок вы
Arog mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Торговый советник Форекс   Arog  — это автоматическая скальпинг система, открывающия и закрывающия сделки по специальному алгоритму анализа тиков запрограмированном в коде без участия человека. Эго главная задача — мгновенно совершить сделку там, где человек теряет время на анализ и принятие решения. Скальп-трейдинг или скальпинг – это краткосрочная торговая стратегия, которую трейдер использует для частого получения небольшой прибыли от незначительного изменения цен, которая со временем склады
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Эксперты
Forex Fighter — это передовая мультивалютная система, которая торгует следующими символами: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY и AUDCAD. Стратегия основана на встроенных индикаторах, которые я разработал сам. Forex Fighter следует уникальным паттернам, которые повторяются, но очень часто человеческий мозг не способен их уловить. Здесь принимают решение две нейронные сети, которые должны договориться о том, будет ли размещаться конкретная сделка. Вероятность повторения паттерна должн
Universal MT5 MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе Moving Average Это упрощенная версия торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Систе
Neurone MT5
Sergey Rashevskiy
Эксперты
Neurone - это трендовая стратегия, основанная на нейросетевом анализе. Описание стратегии В основу стратегии заложен алгоритм самообучающейся нейронной сети. Идея алгоритма была взята из известной демонстрации обучения искусственного интеллекта в игре с 11 спичками. Торговый день поделен на 6 торговых промежутков, которые обусловлены свечами на Н4. Каждая свеча внутри дня представляет собой нейрон. На вход нейронов поступают исторические данные связанные с данным нейроном. Алгоритм обучается на
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Эксперты
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Эксперты
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
NeonRectangle
Ivan Zhigalov
Эксперты
NeonRectangle EA – Передовой алгоритм Price Action для максимальной прибыли NeonRectangle – это уникальный, полностью автоматизированный экспертный советник, разработанный для стабильного получения высокой доходности за счет использования продвинутого анализа ценового действия. Этот советник был создан на основе более чем 10 лет реального опыта работы на рынке и является результатом моего глубокого понимания рыночного поведения и торговой динамики. Мониторинг реального счета в реальном времени
Golden Voyage
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Golden Voyage MT5 — экспертный советник для консервативной торговли золотом (XAUUSD), ориентированный на строгий контроль риска и работу с одной позицией. Советник не использует сетки, мартингейл, усреднение или локирование. Торговая логика и управление рисками Одна позиция (Single Position Mode) В каждый момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка по символу. Повторные входы и наращивание объема отсутствуют. Фиксированный риск на сделку Размер стоп-лосса рассчитывается как процент от
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper: Точная скальпинговая стратегия на динамичном индексе Shinkiro DE40 Scalper – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для поиска потенциальных точек входа на основе максимальных и минимальных уровней цены за последние X баров . Этот эксперт ориентирован на стабильность и управление рисками , эффективно работая во время открытия Франкфуртской фондовой биржи , а также адаптируясь к движениям рынка в сессии Нью-Йорка и Лондона . Почему DE40 (DAX) подходит для с
Momentum Deep Neural
Chui Ying Mok
Эксперты
Unveiling Momentum Deep Neural, a uniquely designed, momentum-based artificial intelligence deep neural network Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $1599. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Power of deep neural network Momentum Deep Neural works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper
Winardi Se
Эксперты
BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is an automated trading system based on Bollinger Bands breakout logic combined with a smart hedging martingale recovery system , designed to handle market pullbacks and recover floating losses efficiently. BBSonic HMX Recovery Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades using a simple and proven Bollinger Bands concept , enhanced with a hedging martingale recovery mechanism to manage adverse price movements. The EA opens posi
Multi Trade Scalping EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   TrandChannel Tracker Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given
VixRobot Deriv
Lungile Mpofu
Эксперты
VixAlgo  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Volatility 75 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA will spot entries when the conditions are met. It is based on Candle Breakout on Support or Resistance level and also is incorporated with Envelopes price Break Strategy. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size or can can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it ma
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Эксперты
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
IntelRabbit MT5 EA
Genetic Graphics, Inc.
Эксперты
IntelRabbit MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our reversal trading strategies that we have developed over the years. These strategies find the highest probability entries and set TakeProfit and StopLoss accordingly. IntelRabbit MT5 EA works on any pair and timeframe. The default settings are for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.   IntelRabbit MT5 EA settings and recommended ranges 1. Strategy Settings - Reversal Range: range of bars to calculate the reversal area. Th
CandlesFinderVolumeLevelsMt5
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Этот советник определяет торговые свечи, которые часто предвещают разворот рынка и  находит уровни накопления объёмов в истории торговли. Он открывает сделки в случае, если свеча типа  "Доджи" или "Поглощение" появляется на объёмном уровне и цена как бы отталкивается от уровня. Ч тобы пользователям была понятнее его стратегия , он может отображать объёмные уровни и сигнальные свечи (благодаря хорошему отображению, его можно использовать как индикатор). В тестере стратегий некоторые функции отобр
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Эксперты
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Эксперты
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 7 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Цена скоро повысится до 999 долларов . Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fusion AI — это автоматизи
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Эксперты
Инвестиционная фирма готова! Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO     |    Открытое сообщество Стартовая цена: 249 долларов, следующая цена: 349 долларов (осталось всего 6 экземпляра) Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиона
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
RSI Robot EA
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Introducing RSI Robot EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner! Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets. Key Features: - Dynamic RSI Strategy : The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits. - Can
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
Эксперты
ТЕРМИНАТОР X HFT (Высокочастотная торговля - ИИ робот) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Экстремальный дизайн для GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD на 1-минутных/2-минутных/3-минутных графиках для максимальной прибыли. Представляем 'Terminator X' - экспертный советник Экспертный советник Terminator X стоит на вершине автоматизированных торговых систем, разработанных для обеспечения высокой производительности на современных динамичных финансовых рынк
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Hyper Frequency Crude Oil
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool? Look no further than the ** Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor **. This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market. Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor: 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability** The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive
Titan X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
TITAN X The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA)  TITAN X 1. Automated Trading Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potent
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Machiavelli Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
EA MACHIAVELLI PRO   -   The Strategic Trend Master     MACIAVELLI PRO UNLEASH THE POWER OF STRATEGIC TRADING   Transform your trading game with the  MACHIAVELLI PRO EA   - a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the cunning of Machiavelli's strategic mind with cutting-edge trend analysis!   WHY CHOOSE MACHIAVELLI PRO?   INTELLIGENT TREND STRATEGY •   Advanced Trend Detection   - Identifies high-probability trend opportunities •   Precision
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
ProShield Dynamics
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   Premium Trend Following Expert Advisor   Transform Your Trading with Advanced Protection & Dynamic Performance PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor designed to deliver consistent profits while safeguarding your capital with military-grade protection systems. This isn't just another EA – it's your personal trading fortress that adapts to market conditions and maximizes opportunities across multiple timeframes. ️   Why Choose PROSHIELD DY
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв