Gold Breakout PRO MT4


PRO version(MT5):https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135291



Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:
Advantages of using Breakout EA
1. 100% automatic

EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen

Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support

2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities

No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market

You can set it to run on VPS continuously

3. Better emotional control than people
No hesitation, no fear, no greed

Follow the system exactly, do not Overtrade or Cutloss without a plan

4. Can be applied to multiple strategies

Breakout from High/Low of the time period (e.g. Asian Range, London Open)

Breakout of support/resistance lines, Box Breakout, Triangle Breakout, etc.

Can be used in multiple Timeframes (e.g. H1, H4, D1)

5. Has an automatic Risk Management system
Set Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop
Recommendations:
Recommended Timeframe: H1
Suitable currency pairs: XAU/USD, BTC/USD
Minimum deposit: $350 (Standard account)
Use with brokers with low spreads and high order execution speeds

Try it for free or buy now!
Free Download (DEMO)
Buy EA Breakout PRO

Turn your Breakout strategy into an AI-driven smart system and make steady profits! 


Другие продукты этого автора
Breakout Robot MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Эксперты
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
FREE
Breakout Robot MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportuniti
FREE
HFT Scalp
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Эксперты
This Free Version I separate from Paid version to whom is newbies here and don't have much money to buy good EA. This EA working on AUDCAD with very small Balance and no martingale , No grid its just hedge positions opposite side to cover loss side until trailing Profits and loss together, last I am not make sure this ea work on your broker too so test demo before running on live account. My recommendation for first use : Pair : GOLD Time Frames : M1 Balance : 1000$ or Above  Use Force Trend MOD
HFT Swing TRADE
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
This Strategy made for whom want to use robot but have a small balance or new on this market so you can try this one to absorb how the ea works. I use a very basic condition like HFT open position fast on swing trend. Careful and read my recommendation first before use on live account friend. If you want on XAUUSD contact me for the Setup. Robot functions: All my products click here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daosengathit/seller Trading Style there are 2 mode Swing trade and Force Trend.
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
Best RSI Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
>>>THis EA for M1 - H4 best on Gold,EURUSD,GBPUSD<<< Minumum deposit: 1500$ cent account <<<Base RSI+Grid+Martingale use low risk with mmm I am new here but try my best to built this EA, sure I run on my real account too, just run for a week profitable base around 2-5% per day dont run on real first please try on your demo to set your own setting for uniqe currencies
King Scalper V2
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
Pair: Gold Timeframe: M15 Leverage:1:1000+ Balance:1k+ EA OPTION !: Lot size Max lot Lot Auto Mode calculate of Balance Order distance TP % a day Cut loss % a day 3 MM zone Zone A TP Buy Sell and close all with % of balance Zone B TP Buy Sell and close all with $ amount of money Zone C TP Buy Sell and close all with pips ,amount pips as position Backtest with your broker before run live account
King Scalping Pro
Daophet Seng Athit
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  -Low risk mode work very well on trend following with  very sure to open position. Pair XAUUSD  Timeframe M15  Balance  1000$ or 5000$  Leverage 1:1000+ Account Cent or Standard  Broker EXNESS MaxDD -30%
Hedge Zone Recovery
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
Introduce:  This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin  if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site. I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot. My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each o
Sniper Grid
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
This EA I mad for whom Love High Risk High Return with GRID No Martingale but there is System of swing trade pending order so EA will sniper and snow ball orders every Trend Reversal . Set Up : Pair : XAUUSD. TF : M15 ; M5. Setting: Use Default . Balance : 10000 cent or 1000 USD. Leverage: Use 1:100. Lot Type : Manual or Auto Lot. Distance Sniper pips : 10 pips or Set Spread 10. Sniper ( Max Order ) : 200 is Max Order Sniper ( TP MODE ) : TraillingStop
Sniperr 007
Daophet Seng Athit
1 (1)
Эксперты
Sniper EA is one of my working well EA for forex pairs so. I'm not confirmed this EA can make profits all time forever it is depending your MM and Risk Reward. My Recommendation: Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Time Frame : H1 Balance : 1000$. Only Setting you have to change is Max Trades & Risk %. Just change only this Recommend Risk % = 1-2% is okay not high. and Max Trades = 3-4. Function EA are: EA Number : Magic Number Max Spread : Maximum Spread to allow for your pairs Lot Size : Your Minim
Kingsscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
This strategy I made from MT5 version which is outstanding in issuing precise orders. It uses snowball logic to increase the lot according to the amount of available capital. There are two modes to trade: - Medium risk is issuing orders according to the main trend. - High risk issuing orders at the turning point, ignoring the trend. Pairs XAUUSD Timeframes H1  Balance 1000$  Risk   Medium 
Forex Scalping Hedge
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
EA scalp Hedge is trading on trend reverse if open on loss site it will hedge opposite to recover loss until win and close all positions to rebalance. There are 2 mode to hedge single and double both of this is the same just working on different market direction, Last hope you all MM your capital carefully. Robot features: Lot = Starting Lot sizes when start robot. Lot_Martingale = Lot multiply when hedging on loss site. HEDGE_TYPE = type to hedging single or double. Hedge_Distance = Distance t
Kingscalping PRO2
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
I made to trade on gold can use for long term and scalp, This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode : -High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance. -Medium risk mode work on short trend following.  Features: 1. Risk Sniper ( MODE ) - High Risk = Open Trade with no trend direction. - Medium Risk = Open Trade follow Up & Down Trend.
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
5 (1)
Эксперты
PRO  version(MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135280 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resi
Breakout Robot H4 MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support 2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunitie
Divergence Scalping MT5
Daophet Seng Athit
Эксперты
Pair Timeframes XAUUSD M5-H1 How it works: The EA detects bullish/bearish divergence signals. Close trades when the TP is reached → No long-term orders will be held. ️ Input Parameters Lot Size – Set the trade size. Good stance: Grid exit distance when the trend is reversed. Pip limit to close profit. Who is it suitable for? Traders who enjoy scalping during periods of strong market movements. Those who want an automated divergence system. Those who want a ready-to-use EA without c
