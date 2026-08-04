Funding Pips Account Saver
- Индикаторы
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Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders
Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations
Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade.
They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules.
A single mistake...
One oversized loss...
One overlooked drawdown...
...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly.
UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem.
This intelligent MT5 dashboard continuously monitors your account in real time and instantly warns you before you violate FundingPips rules.
It acts like a personal risk manager watching your account 24 hours a day.
Unlike EAs, this indicator never places trades, never modifies orders, and never interferes with your manual trading decisions. It simply keeps you informed and protected.Why This Indicator Exists
FundingPips has strict evaluation rules.
Many traders are busy watching charts and forget about:
- Daily Drawdown
- Maximum Drawdown
- Profit Target
- Trading Days
- Phase Progress
- Floating Loss
- Remaining Risk
- News Restrictions
- Weekend Holding Rules
One small mistake can instantly fail the challenge.
UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO eliminates that uncertainty.Benefits of Using UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO
✔ Prevent accidental rule violations
✔ Reduce emotional trading
✔ Know exactly how much risk remains
✔ Stay focused on price action instead of calculations
✔ Avoid failing funded challenges
✔ Trade with greater confidence
✔ Monitor evaluation progress in real time
✔ Perfect for manual traders
✔ No hidden trading logic
✔ Zero trade execution
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ Professional dashboard design
✔ Color-coded risk monitoring
✔ Automatic phase tracking
✔ Automatic rule calculationWhy Every FundingPips Trader Needs This Indicator
Passing a prop firm challenge is not just about making profits.
It is about surviving the rules.
Professional traders understand that risk management is more important than finding entries.
Without Guardian PRO, traders constantly need to calculate:
- How much Daily DD remains?
- How much Maximum DD is left?
- Am I close to failing?
- Can I open another trade?
- Did I hit today's limit?
- How close am I to the target?
Those calculations create stress.
Guardian PRO performs them automatically in real time so the trader can focus entirely on market execution.
Instead of worrying about the rules...
You focus on trading.
Guardian PRO watches the rules for you.Perfect For
- FundingPips Challenge Traders
- Funded Accounts
- Manual Gold Traders
- Forex Traders
- Index Traders
- Swing Traders
- Scalpers
- Day Traders
- Professional Money Managers
Unlike ordinary MT5 dashboards, this indicator was designed specifically around FundingPips evaluation rules. It calculates account metrics, drawdown limits, profit targets, phase progress, and rule-specific restrictions while remaining a non-trading indicator that never opens or manages positions. That makes it ideal for traders who want continuous risk awareness without surrendering control of their trading decisions.
You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funded Next Account Saver
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Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Fxify Funded Account Protector
FTMO Funded Account Saver