Fxify Funded Account Protector
- Индикаторы
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Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5
Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge.
Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions.
UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 account monitoring dashboard designed exclusively for FXIFY traders. It continuously monitors your account in real time, automatically calculates every important challenge metric, and alerts you before you breach critical risk limits.
Unlike an Expert Advisor, UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO never places, modifies, or closes trades. It simply acts as your personal risk manager, allowing you to focus entirely on your trading decisions while the dashboard keeps you informed about your account health.Why Choose UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO?
Manual calculations during live trading can be stressful and often lead to costly mistakes. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO eliminates that burden by providing a complete real-time overview of your challenge progress and risk exposure.
Whether you're trading Gold, Forex, Indices, or Commodities, the dashboard helps you stay disciplined and avoid accidental rule violations that could fail your challenge.Supports All Major FXIFY Programs
The indicator includes built-in support for multiple FXIFY account types, including:
- One Phase Challenge
- Two Phase Standard
- Two Phase Classic
- Two Phase Pro
- Three Phase Challenge
- Lightning Challenge
- Instant Funding Standard
- Instant Funding Lite
Simply select your account type, and the dashboard automatically loads the correct challenge parameters, including profit targets, daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, minimum trading days, drawdown method, and additional trading rules.
- Protect your FXIFY account from accidental rule violations.
- Eliminate manual calculations while trading.
- Monitor challenge progress in real time.
- Improve discipline and consistency.
- Receive early warnings before reaching risk limits.
- Track daily and maximum drawdown automatically.
- Stay focused on trading instead of monitoring account statistics.
- Professional color-coded dashboard for quick decision making.
- Lightweight, fast, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, and CFD traders.
- FXIFY Challenge Participants
- Instant Funding Traders
- Manual Forex Traders
- Gold (XAU/USD) Traders
- Index Traders
- Scalpers
- Swing Traders
- Day Traders
- Professional Prop Firm Traders
UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA).
It does not execute trades, modify orders, manage positions, or interfere with your trading strategy. Its sole purpose is to monitor your account, calculate FXIFY challenge rules, display your real-time progress, and provide timely alerts to help you remain within the firm's trading requirements.Why Every FXIFY Trader Should Have This Indicator
Passing an FXIFY challenge isn't just about making profits—it's about protecting your account from avoidable mistakes. One drawdown breach can end weeks of hard work in seconds.
UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO acts as your personal challenge guardian, giving you complete visibility over your account, reducing emotional trading, and helping you stay within FXIFY's rules every step of the way.
Trade Smarter. Stay Disciplined. Stay Funded.
UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is the ultimate risk management companion for serious FXIFY traders who want to maximize their chances of passing and maintaining a funded account.
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