Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro

The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for Goat Funded Trader (MT5)

Pass your Goat Funded Trader (GFT) challenge with confidence using a professional MT5 dashboard designed specifically to help traders stay within the firm's trading rules.

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is an advanced account monitoring indicator that continuously tracks your account statistics, calculates challenge rules in real time, and warns you before you violate important risk limits. It is designed exclusively for manual traders and never places, modifies, or closes trades.

Instead of constantly calculating drawdown, profit targets, and remaining risk, you can focus entirely on your trading while Guardian PRO monitors everything for you.

Why Every Goat Funded Trader Needs This Indicator

Many traders lose their evaluations not because of poor trading skills, but because they accidentally violate challenge rules.

Common mistakes include:

  • Exceeding Daily Drawdown
  • Breaching Maximum Drawdown
  • Losing track of Profit Targets
  • Forgetting Minimum Trading Days
  • Miscalculating Remaining Risk
  • Trading without knowing account health

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO eliminates these problems by providing a live dashboard that keeps you informed every second.

Benefits
  • Protect your Goat Funded Trader account from accidental rule violations.
  • Eliminate manual calculations during live trading.
  • Monitor challenge progress in real time.
  • Improve discipline and risk management.
  • Receive early warnings before reaching drawdown limits.
  • Focus on trading instead of monitoring account statistics.
  • Stay informed with a professional, easy-to-read dashboard.
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and CFD traders.
  • Lightweight, fast, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.
Perfect For
  • Goat Funded Trader Challenge Participants
  • Instant GOAT Account Holders
  • Manual Forex Traders
  • Gold Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Professional Prop Firm Traders

Important Notice

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not execute trades, modify orders, or manage positions. Its only purpose is to monitor your account, calculate Goat Funded Trader challenge rules, display your progress, and alert you before potential rule violations, allowing you to maintain full control over your trading decisions.

Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your Goat Funded Trader Challenge.

UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is your personal challenge guardian—built to help you protect your account, master risk management, and maximize your chances of becoming a successfully funded trader.

You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:
Funded Next Account Saver
Funding Pips Account Saver
The5ers Account Saver
Fxify Funded Account Protector
FTMO Funded Account Saver


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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2 (2)
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size для MetaTrader 5 (MT5) разработан, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстро определить маржу, необходимую для открытия позиции в 1 лот, и рассчитать максимальный размер лота, которым они могут торговать, исходя из текущего капитала счета. Этот инструмент необходим для управления рисками и определения размера позиции, позволяя трейдерам эффективно планировать свои сделки. Функции: Рассчитывает маржу, необходимую для открытия сделки на 1 лот по выбранному си
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - это мощный инструмент, который позволяет трейдерам быстро перемещать стоп-лосс всех открытых позиций к их цене входа, обеспечивая безрисковые сделки. Этот скрипт особенно полезен для эффективного управления активными сделками, гарантируя, что при благоприятном движении позиции трейдер будет защищен от возможных потерь. (Посетите профиль и проверьте все другие продукты MT4/MT5) (Пожалуйста, не забудьте оставить отзыв)
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly - это простой, но мощный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 (MT5), предназначенный для мгновенного удаления всех объектов рисования с активного графика. Этот скрипт будет полезен трейдерам, которым необходимо быстро очистить график от рисунков технического анализа, линий тренда, инструментов Фибоначчи, текстовых меток и других объектов, не удаляя их вручную по одному. Функции: Удаляет все объекты и рисунки на активном графике. Работает мгновенно
FREE
Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0 Профессиональный таймер обратного отсчета с современным цифровым интерфейсом для MetaTrader 5 Повысьте эффективность своей торговли с помощью UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock — лаконичного, точного и высокофункционального индикатора, разработанного для серьезных трейдеров, которые ценят ясность и профессионализм на своих графиках. Ключевые особенности: Точный обратный отсчет по свечам: отображение в реальном времени оставшегося времени до закр
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Live Trades and History Visualizer — это мощный индикатор MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам отслеживать свои открытые и закрытые позиции с помощью четких визуальных подсказок. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы текущие сделки или анализируете прошлые результаты, этот инструмент обеспечивает интуитивно понятное и настраиваемое отображение точек входа/выхода, прибыли/убытка и статистики торговли — прямо на вашем графике. Ключевые особенности: Визуализация активных
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pr
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Индикатор UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 предназначен для отслеживания в режиме реального времени общих значений Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по всем открытым и отложенным сделкам. Кроме того, он включает в себя таймер обратного отсчета свечи, который показывает время, оставшееся до закрытия текущей свечи. Ключевые особенности: Автоматически рассчитывает общую ожидаемую прибыль и убыток по всем активным сделкам и отложенным ордерам. Отображает время, оставшееся до закрытия текущей свечи, п
FREE
Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — премиум-панель аналитики для MT5 институционального уровня > > > > > УЗНАЙТЕ ПРАВДУ О РЕЗУЛЬТАТАХ ВАШЕГО СОВЕТА < < < < < Превратите необработанную историю торговли в понятный отчет о результатах, готовый к принятию решений. Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, ясность и аналитика, на основе которой можно принимать решения. Вместо того чтобы гадать, является ли советник
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders для MetaTrader 5 (MT5) - это простой, но эффективный инструмент, который автоматически удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) с торгового счета. Этот скрипт идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно удалить свои отложенные ордера, не затрагивая активные позиции на рынке. Смотрите все мои другие индикаторы и советники для MT4/MT5 >> ЗДЕСЬ Особенности: Удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
FREE
Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard.  Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalpi
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Эксперты
UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA — это простой и мощный инструмент для управления счетом и рисками в MetaTrader 4 (MT4), предназначенный для защиты вашего торгового счета путем мониторинга ежедневных лимитов прибыли и убытков. Созданный (UZFX LABS), надежным экспертом в области форекс, этот советник (EA) не открывает сделок, а сосредоточен на обеспечении соблюдения ваших правил управления рисками, чтобы остановить торговлю при достижении лимитов. Он помогает трейдерам всех уровней профессионально управ
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0 Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - это простой, но эффективный инструмент, который автоматически удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) с торгового счета. Этот скрипт идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно удалить свои отложенные ордера, не затрагивая активные позиции на рынке. Ознакомьтесь с другими моими индикаторами и советниками для MT4/MT5 >> ЗДЕСЬ Особенности: Удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, S
FREE
CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Утилиты
Панель UZFX Capital Control Command Center v1.1 — это комплексная панель управления торговлей и рисками, разработанная для серьезных трейдеров на рынке Форекс, которым необходим полный контроль над своими торговыми операциями. Это универсальное решение превращает вашу платформу MetaTrader 5 в профессиональный командный центр с мониторингом в режиме реального времени, расширенным управлением позициями и автоматической защитой от просадки. На самом деле эта панель более полезна, чем многие инстру
FREE
Funded Next Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders . It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations. Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-St
Funding Pips Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade. They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules. A single mistake... One oversized loss... One overlooked drawdown... ...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly. UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem. This intelligent MT5 dashboard con
The5ers Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO – The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for MT5 Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders . UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements. Unlike Expert Advi
Fxify Funded Account Protector
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge. Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional M
F T M O Funded Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO — это профессиональный индикатор для мониторинга счетов в MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам безопасно проходить FTMO-челленджи и уверенно управлять финансируемыми счетами. В отличие от советников, этот инструмент не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он работает как торговый помощник в режиме реального времени, который постоянно отслеживает ваш счет и рассчитывает все важные показатели FTMO, пока вы торгуете вручную. На панели инстру
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