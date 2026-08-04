The5ers Account Saver
- Индикаторы
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Muhammad Usman Siddique. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
Forex Gold Indices (Trader & Trainer 10+ Years Experience)
Chart Analyst // Forex Top Course Selling at Udemy
{Professional EAs, Indicators and Script Developer}
. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ .
If you want to Get any Indicator or EAs { FREE } Trial Version.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders.
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements.
Unlike Expert Advisors, this indicator never opens, modifies, or closes trades. It is designed exclusively for manual traders who want complete control over their trading while having a powerful risk management assistant working in the background.
Whether you're trading a High Stakes, Hyper Growth, or Bootcamp account, Guardian PRO automatically applies the appropriate challenge rules and displays everything you need in one professional dashboard.
Why You Need UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO
Most traders do not fail The5ers challenges because of poor trading.
They fail because they accidentally break one of the firm's rules.
A single oversized loss, an unnoticed daily drawdown, or misunderstanding challenge requirements can instantly end weeks of hard work.
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO continuously monitors your account and provides instant visual warnings before those mistakes happen, allowing you to focus entirely on trading.
- Prevent accidental challenge violations
- Reduce emotional trading decisions
- Stay aware of your remaining risk
- Eliminate manual calculations
- Improve discipline and consistency
- Trade with greater confidence
- Monitor challenge progress in real time
- Suitable for all manual trading strategies
- Lightweight and optimized for MT5
- Professional color-coded dashboard
- The5ers Challenge Traders
- High Stakes Traders
- Hyper Growth Traders
- Bootcamp Participants
- Manual Forex Traders
- Gold Traders
- Index Traders
- Scalpers
- Swing Traders
- Day Traders
- Professional Funded Traders
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is NOT an Expert Advisor.
It does not place, modify, or close trades. Its sole purpose is to provide accurate real-time monitoring of your account, calculate challenge rules, and help you stay within The5ers risk parameters while maintaining full control over your own trading decisions.
Trade Smarter. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your The5ers Challenge with Confidence.
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is your personal challenge guardian—designed to help you monitor risk, protect your account, and focus on what matters most: trading successfully.
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