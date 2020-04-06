SpeedMachines

AI Speed ​​Machine (MT5) is an EA that uses machine learning and transaction-derived risk assessment. It is a powerful tool for sniping EURUSD. It can make the best strategy based on fund management, market risk management, and indicator evaluation. It combines machine learning and data analysis to train and learn historical data to predict market price trends and accurately identify trading signals. It can maximize the profit of % under advantageous market conditions, which is more obvious in trends. Robustness under adverse market conditions.

Features:

Trading capabilities:

Strong nonlinear operation capabilities, predicting complex price fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, and establishing more accurate calculation strategies.

Fund management:

Fund management capabilities to deal with markets of different risk sizes, using different fund ratios

Market signals:

Market signal AI Speed ​​Machine uses machine learning capabilities to capture market signals at the first time

Income expansion:

Capture unilateral signals and obtain higher returns through fund evaluation

Information :

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit: $400 

Account type: Any account type, but ECN and Raw spread  accounts will be better

Leverage  : Any

Account type: Any

VPS（recommend）

Instructions:
1. The new version changes the Healthy Balance CardinalNumber in the input to 30.0 and Healthy Balance CardinalNumber (Add) to 87.5 ,Keep other values ​​as default
2. Due to different trading modes of brokers, there may be slight deviations, and ECN accounts are recommended

The current version of this robot is 1.7.


