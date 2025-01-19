SpeedMachines

AI Speed ​​Machine (MT5) is an EA that uses machine learning and transaction-derived risk assessment. It is a powerful tool for sniping EURUSD. It can make the best strategy based on fund management, market risk management, and indicator evaluation. It combines machine learning and data analysis to train and learn historical data to predict market price trends and accurately identify trading signals. It can maximize the profit of % under advantageous market conditions, which is more obvious in trends. Robustness under adverse market conditions.

Features:

Trading capabilities:

Strong nonlinear operation capabilities, predicting complex price fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, and establishing more accurate calculation strategies.

Fund management:

Fund management capabilities to deal with markets of different risk sizes, using different fund ratios

Market signals:

Market signal AI Speed ​​Machine uses machine learning capabilities to capture market signals at the first time

Income expansion:

Capture unilateral signals and obtain higher returns through fund evaluation

Information :

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit: $400 

Account type: Any account type, but ECN and Raw spread  accounts will be better

Leverage  : Any

Account type: Any

VPS（recommend）

Instructions:
1. The new version changes the Healthy Balance CardinalNumber in the input to 30.0 and Healthy Balance CardinalNumber (Add) to 87.5 ,Keep other values ​​as default
2. Due to different trading modes of brokers, there may be slight deviations, and ECN accounts are recommended

The current version of this robot is 1.7.


Prodotti consigliati
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time.   Key Features: Smart Trade Management :    Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).    Retry system for order execution to avoid m
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Scalping AI Pro MT5
Fatih Selim Demir
Experts
IMPORTANT! After The Purchase Please Send Me a Private Message to Receive the Installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The price will increase by $30 with every 5 purchases. Final price $991 Live Signal: CLICK HERE ***Buy Scalping AI Pro MT5 and you could get Scalping AI MT5 for free !*** Ask in private for more details! A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy. Hello MQL5 community, I am ex
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Scalping AI MT5
Fatih Selim Demir
Experts
IMPORTANT! After The Purchase Please Send Me a Private Message to Receive the Installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The price will increase by $30 with every 5 purchases. Final price $990 Live Signal: CLICK HERE ***Buy Scalping AI MT5 and you could get Scalping AI Pro MT5 for free !*** Ask in private for more details! A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy. Hello MQL5 community, I am ex
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Trading completamente automatizzato EA ForexM EA negozia azioni secondo analisi di mercato professionali in tempo reale. Tutti gli ordini inseriti sono del tipo di esecuzione a mercato e ben ponderati grazie al lavoro in tempo reale degli analisti di mercato. EA viene fornito con le migliori impostazioni iniziali e pronto all'uso. Caratteristiche: - Trading completamente automatizzato. - Gestione del rischio. - Funziona su qualsiasi numero di strumenti contemporaneamente. - Nessuna DLL
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System (Under Test) A high-frequency breakout and retracement system designed for prop firm style trading. The EA dynamically detects volatility zones and executes with precision during session overlaps. Includes advanced trade management, spread filter, and time-based session control. Under active test on: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100. Free for now while collecting performance feedback and optimization data
FREE
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (12)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (3% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin exclusively. The EA has 3 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This EA
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
Alexander Scaranti
Experts
Using this system is easy. Just open a trade when the market goes up or down, set a profit target and don't worry about a stop loss. The system protects your trades using a smart technique, taking opposite trades with larger sizes if the market goes against you. This creates a "trading channel" with upper and lower profit targets, and all open trades close in profit when one of these targets is reached.
Trading Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Il trading di Tiger Expert Advisor per MT5 verrà scambiato come ingresso snipper con la tendenza I tuoi soldi saranno sempre al sicuro con questo Expert Advisor Non puoi iniziare con 100 dollari       4. Se corri a 10 coppie di valute e il tuo profitto variabile è superiore a 9 usd a 0,01 lot trade, chiuderà tutte le posizioni            Puoi anche modificarlo Non utilizzare questo EA in oro o in qualsiasi altra criptovaluta È possibile utilizzare in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY ques
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
Experts
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
SAM Waves AutoTrader
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
5 (1)
Experts
SAM Waves AutoTrader – Expert Advisor Multi–Valuta di Precisione per Trader Intraday (EA grafico M15 • Conferma di trend H4 • Robot Forex con SL/TP fissi • No Grid / No Martingale / No Hedging • Analisi Top-Down • Miglior EA MT5 2025 • Prop-Firm-Friendly & Bot di Trading Automatico Sicuro) Offerta di Lancio – Prezzi Speciali Early-Adopters Valida fino al 31 luglio 2025 o fino alle prime 15 vendite di luglio , a seconda di quale evento si verifichi per primo. Tipo di licenza Prezzo Promo Prezz
Obsidian Code
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description Overview Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market. Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm. The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe , with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market condi
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 — automated trading system Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management techniques. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader involvement. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Why choose Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 Market analysis: automated trading using built-in analytical models. Adaptability: effectiv
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (358)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.86 (21)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (51)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (71)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (75)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (69)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (7)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (18)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (21)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.27 (15)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (27)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (7)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie USDJPY, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza l'utilizzo di martingala
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.63 (38)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (36)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
GVolt
DRT Circle
3.4 (5)
Experts
GVolt — Motore a griglia d'oro di precisione (non Martingale) GVolt è un Expert Advisor avanzato per il trading sull'oro, progettato per i trader che necessitano di stabilità, precisione e gestione intelligente degli ordini nel mercato altamente volatile XAUUSD. Basato su un'architettura a griglia non-martingala, GVolt offre un approccio controllato e strutturato alla volatilità, mantenendo al contempo un'attività di trading frequente e un'esecuzione indipendente della strategia. Questo EA è st
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
Celebrazione del lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 2 copie , puoi ottenere il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) a un prezzo speciale di lancio di $109  (prezzo regolare: $ 365 ) . Guida all'installazione e all'uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con contro
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (490)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (56)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.57 (28)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex BLACK FRIDAY limited-time -25% discount : $1500 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna prom
Altri dall’autore
FluctuationUS30
Chuang Liu
Experts
This is an EA developed for the US30 index,Using traditional price action and trend analysis,Combined with machine learning, this Under a stable margin maintenance rate, allowing profits to increase with market fluctuations. Why choose FluctuationUS30 ? Seamless Integration: Works perfectly with FluctuationUS30 for powerful trend strategies. Proven Risk Management: Comprehensive tools to limit losses and protect your capital. Efficient Execution: Lightning-fast order processing to seize every
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione