TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
550.59 USD 3.99 (0.72%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TDY para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 548.30 e o mais alto foi 556.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
548.30 556.75
Faixa anual
419.00 570.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 554.58
- Open
- 556.75
- Bid
- 550.59
- Ask
- 550.89
- Low
- 548.30
- High
- 556.75
- Volume
- 377
- Mudança diária
- -0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.35%
- Mudança anual
- 26.28%
