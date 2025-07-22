Divisas / TDY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
550.59 USD 3.99 (0.72%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TDY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 548.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 556.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDY News
- AAR's Segment Secures a Contract for Mobility Solutions
- Lantronix: Potential Is There, But The Stock Needs To Earn It (NASDAQ:LTRX)
- HEICO's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- This Jabil Peer Reports Monday As AI Fever Boosts Top-10 Industry
- Teledyne CEO Sells TDY Shares Worth $3.7 Million
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- Should Axon Enterprise Stock be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Amprius Technologies: Silicon-Anodes Power Aerospace Growth And Upside Potential (AMPX)
- Teledyne CEO Bobb sells $3.74 million in shares
- Woodward's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
- International Markets and Teledyne (TDY): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Will Axon's AI-Driven Platform Continue to Enhance Community Safety?
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Needham raises Teledyne stock price target to $585 on strong Q2 results
- Teledyne Posts Record Q2 Revenue Up 10%
- Earnings call transcript: Teledyne Technologies Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Axon Eyes Expansion in Drone Equipment Space: Can It Deliver Growth?
- Teledyne's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Teledyne (TDY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Teledyne reports record Q2 sales, raises 2025 earnings outlook
- Teledyne Technologies earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Tesla, Google, IBM lead earnings reports Wednesday
Rango diario
548.30 556.75
Rango anual
419.00 570.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 554.58
- Open
- 556.75
- Bid
- 550.59
- Ask
- 550.89
- Low
- 548.30
- High
- 556.75
- Volumen
- 377
- Cambio diario
- -0.72%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.35%
- Cambio anual
- 26.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B