TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

550.59 USD 3.99 (0.72%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TDY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 548.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 556.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
548.30 556.75
Rango anual
419.00 570.56
Cierres anteriores
554.58
Open
556.75
Bid
550.59
Ask
550.89
Low
548.30
High
556.75
Volumen
377
Cambio diario
-0.72%
Cambio mensual
2.95%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.35%
Cambio anual
26.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B