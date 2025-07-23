クォートセクション
通貨 / TDY
株に戻る

TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

562.24 USD 11.65 (2.12%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TDYの今日の為替レートは、2.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり552.42の安値と564.03の高値で取引されました。

Teledyne Technologies Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDY News

1日のレンジ
552.42 564.03
1年のレンジ
419.00 570.56
以前の終値
550.59
始値
552.42
買値
562.24
買値
562.54
安値
552.42
高値
564.03
出来高
233
1日の変化
2.12%
1ヶ月の変化
5.12%
6ヶ月の変化
13.71%
1年の変化
28.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K