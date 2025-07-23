通貨 / TDY
TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
562.24 USD 11.65 (2.12%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TDYの今日の為替レートは、2.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり552.42の安値と564.03の高値で取引されました。
Teledyne Technologies Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
552.42 564.03
1年のレンジ
419.00 570.56
- 以前の終値
- 550.59
- 始値
- 552.42
- 買値
- 562.24
- 買値
- 562.54
- 安値
- 552.42
- 高値
- 564.03
- 出来高
- 233
- 1日の変化
- 2.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.71%
- 1年の変化
- 28.95%
