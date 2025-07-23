QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TDY
Tornare a Azioni

TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

565.44 USD 3.20 (0.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TDY ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 559.78 e ad un massimo di 567.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
559.78 567.00
Intervallo Annuale
419.00 570.56
Chiusura Precedente
562.24
Apertura
566.53
Bid
565.44
Ask
565.74
Minimo
559.78
Massimo
567.00
Volume
239
Variazione giornaliera
0.57%
Variazione Mensile
5.72%
Variazione Semestrale
14.36%
Variazione Annuale
29.68%
20 settembre, sabato