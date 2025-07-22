Currencies / TDY
TDY: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
554.36 USD 1.70 (0.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TDY exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 553.98 and at a high of 558.85.
Follow Teledyne Technologies Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
553.98 558.85
Year Range
419.00 570.56
- Previous Close
- 556.06
- Open
- 554.74
- Bid
- 554.36
- Ask
- 554.66
- Low
- 553.98
- High
- 558.85
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 3.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.12%
- Year Change
- 27.14%
