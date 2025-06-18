Moedas / PFLT
PFLT: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd
9.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PFLT para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.75 e o mais alto foi 9.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.75 9.87
Faixa anual
8.82 11.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.78
- Open
- 9.87
- Bid
- 9.78
- Ask
- 10.08
- Low
- 9.75
- High
- 9.87
- Volume
- 287
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.76%
- Mudança anual
- -15.83%
