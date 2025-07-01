Valute / PFLT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PFLT: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd
9.79 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PFLT ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.68 e ad un massimo di 9.83.
Segui le dinamiche di PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFLT News
- Implied Volatility Surging for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Options
- Want to Earn a Safe 10.5% Annual Yield and Be Paid Monthly? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks.
- Hamilton Lane shareholders approve director, executive pay, and auditor at annual meeting
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital acquires $250 million asset portfolio
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock rating reiterated at JMP
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock price target lowered at KBW
- PennantPark (PFLT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- PennantPark (PFLT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Federated Hermes (FHI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Invesco (IVZ) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TFLR: More History Improves Rating On This Floating-Rate ETF, Now A Buy (NYSEARCA:TFLR)
- PFLT: High Yield Under Pressure, But Valuation Looks Better (NYSE:PFLT)
- BlackRock TCP Capital Corp: Dividend May Survive 2025, But Merger Hasn't Panned Out
- June Readers Tagged 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 16 “Safer” Out Of 38 ReFa/Ro
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares July distribution of $0.1025
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.68 9.83
Intervallo Annuale
8.82 11.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.83
- Apertura
- 9.80
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Minimo
- 9.68
- Massimo
- 9.83
- Volume
- 1.290 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.75%
20 settembre, sabato