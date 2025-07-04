Moedas / PARAA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PARAA: Paramount Global - Class A
19.61 USD 0.52 (2.72%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PARAA para hoje mudou para 2.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.92 e o mais alto foi 20.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paramount Global - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARAA Notícias
- Former Paramount chair Shari Redstone named chair of Israel-based production studio Sipur
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- GAMCO sues Redstone for allegedly short-changing Paramount investors in Skydance deal
- Comcast debuts soccer-focused video package ahead of World Cup
- Paramount Global A earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Paramount Global (PARAA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Paramount Global stock hits 52-week low at $18.96
- Paramount Stock: The FCC Just Unlocked The Next Chapter (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Paramount's Legacy Business Shrinks Faster Than Streaming Grows (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: New Paramount Must Ditch Bias
- Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump Administration's Paramount-Skydance Approval, Calls It 'Wink-Wink Deal' Signaling President Is Open For Business - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA)
- US stock futures inch higher after Wall St rides Alphabet to record highs
- Paramount: Arbitrageurs Pressured As Share Supply Tightens (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Trump says Paramount paid $16 million in settlement over Harris interview
- Trump says received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement
- 'Superman' Flies Past $400 Million But Falters Overseas, While 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Charges Toward $650 Million In A Red-Hot Summer Box Office Battle - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
- Netflix Is Still King (undefined:NFLX)
- Elizabeth Warren Asks 'Is This Bribery?' Accuses Trump Of A 'Secret Side Deal' For Millions In Paramount Settlement - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Paramount Global shareholders approve director slate and incentive plan at annual meeting
- Box office, streaming war heats up after 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
- What Fueled Roblox's 85% Surge In 2025? - Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
- Deal Dispatch: Trump Gets Paramount To Pay Up, M&A Dips - Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Paramount Plus Slashes Prices To $0.99 Per Month For Premium Plan: Get Showtime, NFL Games, Offline Access For Less Than $2 - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA)
- Sundar Pichai Next? Trump's Next Big Tech Payday Could Be From YouTube After Settling Lawsuits With Meta And X: 'Productive Discussions' Underway - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Faixa diária
18.92 20.19
Faixa anual
18.00 23.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.09
- Open
- 19.20
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- Low
- 18.92
- High
- 20.19
- Volume
- 464
- Mudança diária
- 2.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.31%
- Mudança anual
- -10.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh