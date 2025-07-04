Currencies / PARAA
PARAA: Paramount Global - Class A
19.61 USD 0.52 (2.72%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PARAA exchange rate has changed by 2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.92 and at a high of 20.19.
Follow Paramount Global - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARAA News
Daily Range
18.92 20.19
Year Range
18.00 23.93
- Previous Close
- 19.09
- Open
- 19.20
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- Low
- 18.92
- High
- 20.19
- Volume
- 464
- Daily Change
- 2.72%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.31%
- Year Change
- -10.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%