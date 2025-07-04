Valute / PARAA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PARAA: Paramount Global - Class A
19.61 USD 0.52 (2.72%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PARAA ha avuto una variazione del 2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.92 e ad un massimo di 20.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Paramount Global - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARAA News
- Former Paramount chair Shari Redstone named chair of Israel-based production studio Sipur
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- GAMCO sues Redstone for allegedly short-changing Paramount investors in Skydance deal
- Comcast debuts soccer-focused video package ahead of World Cup
- Paramount Global A earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Paramount Global (PARAA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Paramount Global stock hits 52-week low at $18.96
- Paramount Stock: The FCC Just Unlocked The Next Chapter (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Paramount's Legacy Business Shrinks Faster Than Streaming Grows (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: New Paramount Must Ditch Bias
- Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump Administration's Paramount-Skydance Approval, Calls It 'Wink-Wink Deal' Signaling President Is Open For Business - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA)
- US stock futures inch higher after Wall St rides Alphabet to record highs
- Paramount: Arbitrageurs Pressured As Share Supply Tightens (NASDAQ:PARA)
- Trump says Paramount paid $16 million in settlement over Harris interview
- Trump says received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement
- 'Superman' Flies Past $400 Million But Falters Overseas, While 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Charges Toward $650 Million In A Red-Hot Summer Box Office Battle - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
- Netflix Is Still King (undefined:NFLX)
- Elizabeth Warren Asks 'Is This Bribery?' Accuses Trump Of A 'Secret Side Deal' For Millions In Paramount Settlement - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Paramount Global shareholders approve director slate and incentive plan at annual meeting
- Box office, streaming war heats up after 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
- What Fueled Roblox's 85% Surge In 2025? - Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
- Deal Dispatch: Trump Gets Paramount To Pay Up, M&A Dips - Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE)
- Paramount Plus Slashes Prices To $0.99 Per Month For Premium Plan: Get Showtime, NFL Games, Offline Access For Less Than $2 - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA)
- Sundar Pichai Next? Trump's Next Big Tech Payday Could Be From YouTube After Settling Lawsuits With Meta And X: 'Productive Discussions' Underway - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.92 20.19
Intervallo Annuale
18.00 23.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.09
- Apertura
- 19.20
- Bid
- 19.61
- Ask
- 19.91
- Minimo
- 18.92
- Massimo
- 20.19
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.86%
20 settembre, sabato