NNBR: NN Inc
2.32 USD 0.05 (2.20%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NNBR para hoje mudou para 2.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.26 e o mais alto foi 2.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NN Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NNBR Notícias
- NN Inc na IAccess Alpha: Reposicionamento estratégico e crescimento
- NN Inc at IAccess Alpha: Strategic Repositioning and Growth
- NN Inc. appoints Mohamad Farhat as CTO for electrical, defense units
- UBS downgrades NN Group to “neutral” after 50% YTD stock surge
- NN's Q2 Shows Progress, But I'm Staying On The Sidelines For Now (NNBR)
- NN Group stock rises after beating consensus operating capital generation
- NN, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NNBR)
- NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NN Inc Q2 2025 reveals surprising EPS beat
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- NN Inc beats Q2 earnings expectations, posts revenue miss
- NN Inc. Q2 2025 presentation: Margin improvement despite sales headwinds
- NN Inc earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- B.Riley initiates coverage on NN, Inc stock with Buy rating and $4 target
- NN Inc. appoints Timothy Erro as new chief commercial officer
- NN Inc. at Noble Capital Conference: Strategic Repositioning Unveiled
- JPMorgan upgrades NN Group stock rating citing growth prospects
- NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference
- Berenberg maintains Buy on NN Group with EUR54.20 target
- Citi lifts NN Group stock target to EUR53.90, keeps neutral stance
- NN Group targets €2.2 bln operating capital generation by 2028
- UBS downgrades ASR Nederland to “neutral,” cites full valuation
- NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- NN, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NNBR)
Faixa diária
2.26 2.36
Faixa anual
1.58 4.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.27
- Open
- 2.26
- Bid
- 2.32
- Ask
- 2.62
- Low
- 2.26
- High
- 2.36
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 2.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.69%
- Mudança anual
- -40.51%
