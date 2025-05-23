通貨 / NNBR
NNBR: NN Inc
2.30 USD 0.03 (1.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NNBRの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.26の安値と2.36の高値で取引されました。
NN Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.26 2.36
1年のレンジ
1.58 4.67
- 以前の終値
- 2.27
- 始値
- 2.26
- 買値
- 2.30
- 買値
- 2.60
- 安値
- 2.26
- 高値
- 2.36
- 出来高
- 109
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.50%
- 1年の変化
- -41.03%
