NNBR: NN Inc
2.24 USD 0.06 (2.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NNBR ha avuto una variazione del -2.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.24 e ad un massimo di 2.34.
Segui le dinamiche di NN Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.24 2.34
Intervallo Annuale
1.58 4.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.30
- Apertura
- 2.34
- Bid
- 2.24
- Ask
- 2.54
- Minimo
- 2.24
- Massimo
- 2.34
- Volume
- 194
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.56%
21 settembre, domenica