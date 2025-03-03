Currencies / NNBR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NNBR: NN Inc
2.31 USD 0.04 (1.70%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NNBR exchange rate has changed by -1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.30 and at a high of 2.41.
Follow NN Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NNBR News
- NN Inc at IAccess Alpha: Strategic Repositioning and Growth
- NN Inc. appoints Mohamad Farhat as CTO for electrical, defense units
- UBS downgrades NN Group to “neutral” after 50% YTD stock surge
- NN's Q2 Shows Progress, But I'm Staying On The Sidelines For Now (NNBR)
- NN Group stock rises after beating consensus operating capital generation
- NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NN, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NNBR)
- Earnings call transcript: NN Inc Q2 2025 reveals surprising EPS beat
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- NN Inc beats Q2 earnings expectations, posts revenue miss
- NN Inc. Q2 2025 presentation: Margin improvement despite sales headwinds
- NN Inc earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- B.Riley initiates coverage on NN, Inc stock with Buy rating and $4 target
- NN Inc. appoints Timothy Erro as new chief commercial officer
- NN Inc. at Noble Capital Conference: Strategic Repositioning Unveiled
- JPMorgan upgrades NN Group stock rating citing growth prospects
- NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference
- Berenberg maintains Buy on NN Group with EUR54.20 target
- Citi lifts NN Group stock target to EUR53.90, keeps neutral stance
- NN Group targets €2.2 bln operating capital generation by 2028
- UBS downgrades ASR Nederland to “neutral,” cites full valuation
- NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- NN, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NNBR)
- Chaos May Lead To A Recession
Daily Range
2.30 2.41
Year Range
1.58 4.67
- Previous Close
- 2.35
- Open
- 2.38
- Bid
- 2.31
- Ask
- 2.61
- Low
- 2.30
- High
- 2.41
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- -1.70%
- Month Change
- -9.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.10%
- Year Change
- -40.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%