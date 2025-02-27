Moedas / MLR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MLR: Miller Industries Inc
40.75 USD 1.28 (3.24%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLR para hoje mudou para 3.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.61 e o mais alto foi 40.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Miller Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLR Notícias
- Miller Industries at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Navigating Challenges and Growth
- Miller Industries to cut 150 jobs amid market challenges
- Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Miller Industries Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, stock falls
- Miller (MLR) EPS Up Sales Down 42
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- DA Davidson lowers Miller Industries price target to $64 from $66
- Miller Industries at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- MILLER INDUSTRIES TO PRESENT AND HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 15TH ANNUAL EAST COAST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 11TH & 12TH IN NEW YORK, NY
- Miller Industries: Cash Flow Crunch Could Send Shares Lower (MLR)
- Miller Industries Stock: Take Advantage Of The Recent Fall (NYSE:MLR)
- Miller Industries misses Q4 estimates, guides lower for 2025; shares fall
- Miller Industries Stock: Assessing Whether Q4 Release Will Get Investors Interested Again
Faixa diária
39.61 40.75
Faixa anual
37.40 78.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.47
- Open
- 39.61
- Bid
- 40.75
- Ask
- 41.05
- Low
- 39.61
- High
- 40.75
- Volume
- 69
- Mudança diária
- 3.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.14%
- Mudança anual
- -33.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh