통화 / MLR
MLR: Miller Industries Inc
38.14 USD 2.79 (6.82%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MLR 환율이 오늘 -6.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.00이고 고가는 40.56이었습니다.
Miller Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MLR News
- Miller Industries at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Navigating Challenges and Growth
- Miller Industries to cut 150 jobs amid market challenges
- Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Miller Industries Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, stock falls
- Miller (MLR) EPS Up Sales Down 42
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- DA Davidson lowers Miller Industries price target to $64 from $66
- Miller Industries at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- MILLER INDUSTRIES TO PRESENT AND HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 15TH ANNUAL EAST COAST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 11TH & 12TH IN NEW YORK, NY
- Miller Industries: Cash Flow Crunch Could Send Shares Lower (MLR)
- Miller Industries Stock: Take Advantage Of The Recent Fall (NYSE:MLR)
- Miller Industries misses Q4 estimates, guides lower for 2025; shares fall
- Miller Industries Stock: Assessing Whether Q4 Release Will Get Investors Interested Again
일일 변동 비율
38.00 40.56
년간 변동
37.40 78.25
- 이전 종가
- 40.93
- 시가
- 40.56
- Bid
- 38.14
- Ask
- 38.44
- 저가
- 38.00
- 고가
- 40.56
- 볼륨
- 382
- 일일 변동
- -6.82%
- 월 변동
- -8.36%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.48%
20 9월, 토요일