시세섹션
통화 / MLR
주식로 돌아가기

MLR: Miller Industries Inc

38.14 USD 2.79 (6.82%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MLR 환율이 오늘 -6.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.00이고 고가는 40.56이었습니다.

Miller Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MLR News

일일 변동 비율
38.00 40.56
년간 변동
37.40 78.25
이전 종가
40.93
시가
40.56
Bid
38.14
Ask
38.44
저가
38.00
고가
40.56
볼륨
382
일일 변동
-6.82%
월 변동
-8.36%
6개월 변동
-9.34%
년간 변동율
-37.48%
20 9월, 토요일