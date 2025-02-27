Currencies / MLR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MLR: Miller Industries Inc
39.25 USD 0.24 (0.61%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLR exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.17 and at a high of 39.72.
Follow Miller Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLR News
- Miller Industries at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Navigating Challenges and Growth
- Miller Industries to cut 150 jobs amid market challenges
- Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Miller Industries Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, stock falls
- Miller (MLR) EPS Up Sales Down 42
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- DA Davidson lowers Miller Industries price target to $64 from $66
- Miller Industries at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- MILLER INDUSTRIES TO PRESENT AND HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 15TH ANNUAL EAST COAST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 11TH & 12TH IN NEW YORK, NY
- Miller Industries: Cash Flow Crunch Could Send Shares Lower (MLR)
- Miller Industries Stock: Take Advantage Of The Recent Fall (NYSE:MLR)
- Miller Industries misses Q4 estimates, guides lower for 2025; shares fall
- Miller Industries Stock: Assessing Whether Q4 Release Will Get Investors Interested Again
Daily Range
39.17 39.72
Year Range
37.40 78.25
- Previous Close
- 39.49
- Open
- 39.30
- Bid
- 39.25
- Ask
- 39.55
- Low
- 39.17
- High
- 39.72
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -5.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.70%
- Year Change
- -35.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%