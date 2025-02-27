QuotazioniSezioni
MLR: Miller Industries Inc

38.14 USD 2.79 (6.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLR ha avuto una variazione del -6.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.00 e ad un massimo di 40.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Miller Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.00 40.56
Intervallo Annuale
37.40 78.25
Chiusura Precedente
40.93
Apertura
40.56
Bid
38.14
Ask
38.44
Minimo
38.00
Massimo
40.56
Volume
382
Variazione giornaliera
-6.82%
Variazione Mensile
-8.36%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.34%
Variazione Annuale
-37.48%
20 settembre, sabato