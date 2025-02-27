Valute / MLR
MLR: Miller Industries Inc
38.14 USD 2.79 (6.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLR ha avuto una variazione del -6.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.00 e ad un massimo di 40.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Miller Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MLR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.00 40.56
Intervallo Annuale
37.40 78.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.93
- Apertura
- 40.56
- Bid
- 38.14
- Ask
- 38.44
- Minimo
- 38.00
- Massimo
- 40.56
- Volume
- 382
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.48%
20 settembre, sabato