通貨 / MLR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MLR: Miller Industries Inc
40.93 USD 1.46 (3.70%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLRの今日の為替レートは、3.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.53の安値と40.97の高値で取引されました。
Miller Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLR News
- Miller Industries at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Navigating Challenges and Growth
- Miller Industries to cut 150 jobs amid market challenges
- Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Miller Industries Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, stock falls
- Miller (MLR) EPS Up Sales Down 42
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- DA Davidson lowers Miller Industries price target to $64 from $66
- Miller Industries at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Amidst Challenges
- MILLER INDUSTRIES TO PRESENT AND HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 15TH ANNUAL EAST COAST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 11TH & 12TH IN NEW YORK, NY
- Miller Industries: Cash Flow Crunch Could Send Shares Lower (MLR)
- Miller Industries Stock: Take Advantage Of The Recent Fall (NYSE:MLR)
- Miller Industries misses Q4 estimates, guides lower for 2025; shares fall
- Miller Industries Stock: Assessing Whether Q4 Release Will Get Investors Interested Again
1日のレンジ
39.53 40.97
1年のレンジ
37.40 78.25
- 以前の終値
- 39.47
- 始値
- 39.69
- 買値
- 40.93
- 買値
- 41.23
- 安値
- 39.53
- 高値
- 40.97
- 出来高
- 163
- 1日の変化
- 3.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.71%
- 1年の変化
- -32.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K