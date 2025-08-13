Moedas / HMC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HMC: Honda Motor Company Ltd
33.52 USD 0.60 (1.76%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HMC para hoje mudou para -1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.47 e o mais alto foi 33.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Honda Motor Company Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HMC Notícias
- LA28 adiciona patrocinadores e informa sobre ingressos para "maior evento esportivo da história"
- The 2026 Honda Odyssey: A near-perfect family hauler with plenty of legroom and cargo space
- Nikkei 225 Surges After Japan PM Ishiba Exit Sparks Policy Shift Expectations For Investors - Nissan Motor Co (OTC:NSANY), Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC)
- Trump's Order Reduces Auto Tariffs On Japan After $550 Billion Deal - Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM)
- Tesla’s U.S. market share drops to a near eight-year low in August- report
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Exclusive-Tesla market share in US drops to lowest since 2017 as competition heats up
- US-Japan On The Brink Of A Deal To Slash Tariffs On Japanese Automakers: Report - Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM)
- Toyota gains on Reuters report U.S. and Japan near deal to lower tariffs on cars
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd
- Troubled Carmaker Nissan (NSANY) Gets Green Light to Team Up with China’s Auto Giant - TipRanks.com
- Time’s running out to use the EV tax credit. How to shop for an electric car right now without panic buying.
- Ferrari stock added to Morgan Stanley’s ’MAPS Global Equity’ list
- Nvidia, PCE Inflation, And Auto Sales May Shape The September Backdrop
- NVIDIA, PCE Inflation, and Auto Sales May Shape the September Backdrop
- Here's Why You Should Retain Honda Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Honda faces NHTSA probe over engine issues in 1.4 million vehicles
- Global funds shift to semiconductors, away from industrials
- US probes into more than 1.4 million Honda vehicles over engine failure
- Bernstein highlights tariff resilience, opportunities in Japan autos
- Toyota, Honda, Nissan Deny U.S. Tariffs Drove Price Hikes
- Budweiser Stock (BUD) Looks Merrier as it Makes Trump-Friendly U.S. Investment Pledge - TipRanks.com
- Honda Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- A used car for $30,000 is now a ‘bargain’? How to get a good one for less.
Faixa diária
33.47 33.59
Faixa anual
23.42 34.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.12
- Open
- 33.59
- Bid
- 33.52
- Ask
- 33.82
- Low
- 33.47
- High
- 33.59
- Volume
- 89
- Mudança diária
- -1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.96%
- Mudança anual
- 4.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh