货币 / HMC
HMC: Honda Motor Company Ltd
33.91 USD 0.19 (0.56%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HMC汇率已更改0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点33.79和高点33.95进行交易。
关注Honda Motor Company Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HMC新闻
日范围
33.79 33.95
年范围
23.42 34.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.72
- 开盘价
- 33.88
- 卖价
- 33.91
- 买价
- 34.21
- 最低价
- 33.79
- 最高价
- 33.95
- 交易量
- 868
- 日变化
- 0.56%
- 月变化
- 1.53%
- 6个月变化
- 25.41%
- 年变化
- 5.84%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值