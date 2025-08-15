Valute / HMC
HMC: Honda Motor Company Ltd
33.34 USD 0.43 (1.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HMC ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.29 e ad un massimo di 33.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Honda Motor Company Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HMC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.29 33.46
Intervallo Annuale
23.42 34.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.77
- Apertura
- 33.32
- Bid
- 33.34
- Ask
- 33.64
- Minimo
- 33.29
- Massimo
- 33.46
- Volume
- 980
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.06%
20 settembre, sabato