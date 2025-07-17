Moedas / FNB
FNB: F.N.B. Corporation
16.32 USD 0.07 (0.43%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FNB para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.26 e o mais alto foi 16.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas F.N.B. Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FNB Notícias
- First National Bank hires new AI and data science directors
- F.N.B. Announces De Novo Expansion in Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Markets
- Hancock Whitney Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy the Stock?
- First National Bank names Alfred Cho as chief consumer banking officer
- F.N.B. Corporation Stock: A Solid Bank At A Fair Valuation (NYSE:FNB)
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- F.N.B. Corporation appoints Frank Schiraldi as director of corporate strategy
- 4 Value Stocks to Shield Amid Labor Market and Trade Worries
- F.N.B. Corporation declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.12
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- FNB promotes Brian Mancos to HR and corporate services director
- F.N.B. (FNB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- FNB expands eStore Common app to include business deposit products
- East West Bancorp Q2 Earnings Top on Higher NII & Non-Interest Income
- Zions' Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII & Fee Income, Stock Up
- DA Davidson raises F.N.B. Corporation stock price target to $19 on strong results
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises F.N.B. stock price target to $18.50 on strong margin growth
- F.n.b. Beats Q2 2025 EPS by 5.9%
- F.N.B. stock price target raised to $18 from $15 at Raymond James
- FNB Stock Up 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Rise
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on F.N.B. Corporation stock
- Earnings call transcript: FMB Corporation’s Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- F.N.B. Corp Q2 2025 slides: Net income jumps 12%, record capital levels achieved
- Compared to Estimates, F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Faixa diária
16.26 16.34
Faixa anual
10.88 17.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.25
- Open
- 16.29
- Bid
- 16.32
- Ask
- 16.62
- Low
- 16.26
- High
- 16.34
- Volume
- 104
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.06%
- Mudança anual
- 16.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh