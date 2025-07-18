通貨 / FNB
FNB: F.N.B. Corporation
16.56 USD 0.31 (1.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FNBの今日の為替レートは、1.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.26の安値と16.59の高値で取引されました。
F.N.B. Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FNB News
1日のレンジ
16.26 16.59
1年のレンジ
10.88 17.70
- 以前の終値
- 16.25
- 始値
- 16.29
- 買値
- 16.56
- 買値
- 16.86
- 安値
- 16.26
- 高値
- 16.59
- 出来高
- 8.953 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.86%
- 1年の変化
- 18.29%
