FNB: F.N.B. Corporation

16.56 USD 0.31 (1.91%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FNBの今日の為替レートは、1.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.26の安値と16.59の高値で取引されました。

F.N.B. Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

FNB News

1日のレンジ
16.26 16.59
1年のレンジ
10.88 17.70
以前の終値
16.25
始値
16.29
買値
16.56
買値
16.86
安値
16.26
高値
16.59
出来高
8.953 K
1日の変化
1.91%
1ヶ月の変化
1.78%
6ヶ月の変化
23.86%
1年の変化
18.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K