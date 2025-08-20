Moedas / ENR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ENR: Energizer Holdings Inc
29.67 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENR para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.39 e o mais alto foi 29.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Energizer Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENR Notícias
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Finding Long-Awaited Value In Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR)
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- Energizer: Why I'm Still Energized About Shares (NYSE:ENR)
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- Oil prices rise as OPEC+ agrees to raise output at slower pace from October
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- Why Is Energizer (ENR) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Why Energizer Holdings (ENR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- Morning Bid: Tech fright calms but Fed pressure grows
- Procter & Gamble Exhibits High P/E: A Buy Opportunity or Time to Wait?
Faixa diária
29.39 29.87
Faixa anual
19.71 39.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.65
- Open
- 29.39
- Bid
- 29.67
- Ask
- 29.97
- Low
- 29.39
- High
- 29.87
- Volume
- 341
- Mudança diária
- 0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.77%
- Mudança anual
- -6.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh