ENR: Energizer Holdings Inc

28.84 USD 0.69 (2.34%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ENR a changé de -2.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.79 et à un maximum de 29.73.

Suivez la dynamique Energizer Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
28.79 29.73
Range Annuel
19.71 39.52
Clôture Précédente
29.53
Ouverture
29.57
Bid
28.84
Ask
29.14
Plus Bas
28.79
Plus Haut
29.73
Volume
727
Changement quotidien
-2.34%
Changement Mensuel
5.03%
Changement à 6 Mois
-3.55%
Changement Annuel
-9.31%
