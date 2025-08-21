QuotazioniSezioni
ENR: Energizer Holdings Inc

28.84 USD 0.69 (2.34%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ENR ha avuto una variazione del -2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.79 e ad un massimo di 29.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Energizer Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.79 29.73
Intervallo Annuale
19.71 39.52
Chiusura Precedente
29.53
Apertura
29.57
Bid
28.84
Ask
29.14
Minimo
28.79
Massimo
29.73
Volume
727
Variazione giornaliera
-2.34%
Variazione Mensile
5.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.55%
Variazione Annuale
-9.31%
