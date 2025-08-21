Valute / ENR
ENR: Energizer Holdings Inc
28.84 USD 0.69 (2.34%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENR ha avuto una variazione del -2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.79 e ad un massimo di 29.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Energizer Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.79 29.73
Intervallo Annuale
19.71 39.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.53
- Apertura
- 29.57
- Bid
- 28.84
- Ask
- 29.14
- Minimo
- 28.79
- Massimo
- 29.73
- Volume
- 727
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.31%
20 settembre, sabato