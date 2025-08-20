货币 / ENR
ENR: Energizer Holdings Inc
30.20 USD 0.99 (3.39%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ENR汇率已更改3.39%。当日，交易品种以低点29.38和高点30.29进行交易。
关注Energizer Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
29.38 30.29
年范围
19.71 39.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.21
- 开盘价
- 29.44
- 卖价
- 30.20
- 买价
- 30.50
- 最低价
- 29.38
- 最高价
- 30.29
- 交易量
- 362
- 日变化
- 3.39%
- 月变化
- 9.98%
- 6个月变化
- 1.00%
- 年变化
- -5.03%
