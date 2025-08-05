Moedas / DOCN
DOCN: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc
37.22 USD 0.96 (2.65%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOCN para hoje mudou para 2.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.72 e o mais alto foi 37.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
36.72 37.65
Faixa anual
25.45 47.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.26
- Open
- 36.93
- Bid
- 37.22
- Ask
- 37.52
- Low
- 36.72
- High
- 37.65
- Volume
- 384
- Mudança diária
- 2.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.81%
- Mudança anual
- -7.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh