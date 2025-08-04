Currencies / DOCN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DOCN: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc
36.01 USD 0.96 (2.60%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOCN exchange rate has changed by -2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.92 and at a high of 37.00.
Follow DigitalOcean Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOCN News
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- DigitalOcean at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to AI Inferencing
- Stock Market Today: Nebius Soars on $19.4B Microsoft AI Deal
- 1 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Before It Jumps 35%, According to Wall Street
- This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 32%, According to Wall Street
- Undervalued and Profitable: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- DigitalOcean closes $625 million convertible notes offering
- This AI Stock Is Soaring, but It's Not Too Late to Buy
- DigitalOcean prices $550 million convertible notes offering
- Why DigitalOcean Stock Dived by Almost 11% Today
- DigitalOcean (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- DigitalOcean stock falls after announcing $500 million convertible notes
- DigitalOcean plans $500 million convertible notes offering
- Lazard U.S. Equity Concentrated Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why DigitalOcean Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
- DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- Why DigitalOcean Stock Skyrocketed Today
- DigitalOcean Shares Surge Nearly 30% After Strong Q2 Earnings, Upbeat Outlook - DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN)
- DigitalOcean Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, AI segment doubles
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DigitalOcean Holdings earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Unveiling DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Daily Range
35.92 37.00
Year Range
25.45 47.02
- Previous Close
- 36.97
- Open
- 37.00
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Low
- 35.92
- High
- 37.00
- Volume
- 2.729 K
- Daily Change
- -2.60%
- Month Change
- 14.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.17%
- Year Change
- -10.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%