CAE: CAE Inc
26.96 USD 0.07 (0.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CAE para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.95 e o mais alto foi 26.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CAE Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
26.95 26.96
Faixa anual
17.58 30.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.89
- Open
- 26.96
- Bid
- 26.96
- Ask
- 27.26
- Low
- 26.95
- High
- 26.96
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.86%
- Mudança anual
- 43.63%
