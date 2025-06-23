货币 / CAE
CAE: CAE Inc
27.01 USD 0.27 (1.01%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CAE汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点26.80和高点27.17进行交易。
关注CAE Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
26.80 27.17
年范围
17.58 30.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.74
- 开盘价
- 26.82
- 卖价
- 27.01
- 买价
- 27.31
- 最低价
- 26.80
- 最高价
- 27.17
- 交易量
- 717
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 1.09%
- 6个月变化
- 10.07%
- 年变化
- 43.90%
