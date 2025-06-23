Currencies / CAE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CAE: CAE Inc
27.09 USD 0.35 (1.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAE exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.91 and at a high of 27.09.
Follow CAE Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAE News
- CAE: Aerospace And Defense Training Leader On Sale (NYSE:CAE)
- CAE stock rating upgraded by TD Securities to Buy on margin progress
- CAE announces final election results for board of directors
- Compared to Estimates, CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- CAE (CAE) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates
- CAE reports solid first quarter with Defense strength offsetting Civil headwinds
- VirTra Stock Set to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Intuitive Machines to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- CAE (CAE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- Will Segmental Sales Growth Drive Embraer's Q2 Earnings?
- Will Solid Segmental Sales Boost TransDigm's Q3 Earnings?
- BWX Technologies to Report Q2 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Why CAE (CAE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Jefferies raises CAE stock price target to $30 on training data analysis
- CAE stock price target raised to C$50 from C$40 at BMO Capital
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight rating on Autodesk stock amid PTC deal rumors
- CAE stock price target raised to Cdn$41 by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on CAE stock with Buy rating
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.22%
- CAE included on TIME’s List of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025
- CAE price target raised to $28 from $27 at Jefferies on pilot demand
- Siemens unveils AI-enhanced EDA tools for semiconductor design
Daily Range
26.91 27.09
Year Range
17.58 30.13
- Previous Close
- 26.74
- Open
- 26.92
- Bid
- 27.09
- Ask
- 27.39
- Low
- 26.91
- High
- 27.09
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- 1.31%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.39%
- Year Change
- 44.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%